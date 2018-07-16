Americans, both liberals and some conservatives, are calling the president out on air after his visit to Russia. Among them is Fox Business anchor Neil Cavuto who slammed Donald Trump soon after the president appeared alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin. Cavuto minced no words when he called Trump's performance "disgusting."

On his show, Your World, Cavuto's guest said that this trip to Russia was an opportunity for the president to "look Putin squarely in the eye" and assert himself as the leader of the United States. It was at this point that Cavuto interrupted his guest and said, "But he didn't. And that's what made it disgusting, that's what made his performance disgusting. I'm sorry, it's the only way I feel. It's not a right or left thing to me, it's just wrong."

During the press conference along with Putin, Trump said, among other things, "I addressed directly with President Putin the issue of Russian interference in our elections. I felt this was a message best delivered in person. Spent a great deal of time talking about it. And President Putin may very well want to address it, and very strongly, because he feels very strongly about it, and he has an interesting idea."

Here's the Fox Business clip of Cavuto letting loose.

More to come ...