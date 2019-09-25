With fashion brands focusing on creating sustainable collections, it's becoming increasingly easier to lower your carbon footprint while shopping. Everlane's ReCashmere sweater collection (offered in women's sizes XXS to XL and men's sizes XS to XXL) is the brand's newest environmentally-conscious collection. The new line consists of five vintage-inspired sweaters that are perfect for the chilly weather.

The knits are made from a blend of 40% extra-fine merino wool and 60% recycled cashmere. Everlane has partnered with a mill in Prato, Italy, which collects previously-owned cashmere sweaters through international recycling programs. According to an Everlane press release, different colors are chosen from these well-worn pieces to be combed into new yarns, which are then woven into sweaters that have a 50% smaller carbon footprint than traditional cashmere.

The collection spans from cardigans to crew necks to V-necks, which will cover all of your fall-related needs.

Three of the styles are part of the women's collection and two of the silhouettes are part of the men's collection —but you can feel free to pick any of the styles you want. Prices run from $95 for the Vintage Crew to $120 for the Varsity Cardigan.

The ReCashmere Button Mockneck is part sweater, part henley. The sweater features a wide ribbed collar, a front pocket, and button detailing down the chest. The knit comes in four different colors: bone, heather gray, heathered ink (a flecked navy), and golden palm (a bright mustard.)

The ReCashmere Vintage Crew gives a mid-century spin to the classic crew silhouette. The sweater has a wider ribbed collar and longer cuffs, making the knit feel charmingly dated. There are eight different colors available, including heathered sand, clay, and sienna.

The men's ReCashmere Crew has a similar look as the Vintage Crew, but the men's version has a baggier and longer silhouette. The knit comes in nine different colors, including a dark olive green and a bright lemon shade.

The ReCashmere Varsity Cardigan will make you think of preps in the '50s. The shrunken cardigan has chunky rib detailing down the front and cuffs, and begs to be paired with boat shoes. You have four different colors to choose from — red, navy, black, and sand.

The ReCashmere V-Neck is your standard V-neck sweater, but with a smaller carbon footprint. The style comes in five different colors, including navy, red, black, olive, and blue-gray.

The ReCashmere collection isn't the first eco-conscious line that Everlane has launched. The brand has committed to remove all non-recycled plastic from its supply chain by 2021.

Everlane even doubled down on its use reuse philosophy with its ReNew collection (offered in sizes XXS to XL) in 2018. ReNew is a collection of outerwear made from recycled plastic bottles. The bottles are melted down and used to create fine thread, which is then spun into yarn, polyester fleece, and insulation for jackets and pullovers.

In 2019, Everlane announced Tread (offered in women's sizes 5 to 12,) which is the brand's carbon neutral sneaker collection. The line's first style, The Trainer, is made from recycled plastic, a blend of natural and recycled rubber, and leather. The shoe is created in a factory that uses 42% less electricity and 56% less water than other factories in its industry.

Everlane is leading the industry in sustainable fashion, one recycled cashmere cardigan and carbon neutral sneaker at a time.