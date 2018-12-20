With December comes the holidays, dramatic and dipping temps, cold wind, dry air, and stylish yet warm coats to combat all of the above, right? Right. All the coats Meghan Markle wore this month are chic, cozy, and catered to her growing baby bump. Her winter climate style is as strong as ever.

So many of Markle's coats have been statements and were practically outfits in and of themselves. She looked gorgeous in a slate gray and belted coat that skimmed her ankles. The mom-to-be was much the same in the luxe and camel-colored wool jacket she draped over her shoulders while performing royal duties.

Even though she is now a Duchess and is one of the most photographed women in the world, Markle remains loyal to some of her favorite (and affordable!) brands. She slayed an Aritzia coat and a burgundy topper by Club Monaco, the latter of which is one of her most beloved and most returned to labels.

As the weather gets much, much chillier, Markle is not sacrificing one ounce of her sophisticated style. She has a knack for incorporating her coats into her overall outfit in a seamless way. As mentioned, Markle's coats are a key feature of her OOTD.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since she is out and about and greeting the public, remaining warm is paramount. So Markle's coats pretty much have to be on point.

Here are all the classy coats the Duchess of Sussex has worn this month — including a beautiful one from last month, too.

1. Belted & Gray

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sure, the first thing your eyes gravitate towards is that beautiful bump and her floral dress. But Markle's gray coat was so incredibly chic and cozy. It looked like two different coats, since it can be worn open...

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

... and closed and belted. The sash and the popped collar elevated this look. It was so elegant and versatile. It also kept her bump warm and protected.

2. Wool Camel

Markle wore a black tee paired with a camel-colored, wool coat by Canadian brand Aritzia (sizes XXS to XL, available in long). She has long been a fan of Canadian brand. She also showed off loose, wavy locks for an ultimately classic look while visiting The Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) at King's College London.

3. Burgundy Club Monaco

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle is a big fan of Club Monaco pieces and wears the brand often. This burgundy coat boasted a unique color and a structured fit.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here's a look at the coat from the back. It hit at just past the knee. Markle wore it with cool, heeled booties and black tights, the latter of which are reportedly preferred by the palace.

Sure, Markle wore this red coat (available in sizes XS to L) in November. But royal fashion watchers such as myself are hoping and praying she puts into heavy rotation once January and February are in full swing. It's so lovely.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here's a throwback. Markle wore this crisp blue coat last fall. It was certainly fashion foreshadowing and an indicator of her cold weather style to come.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Duchess, who was engaged to Harry at the time, wore this camel coat with caramel accessories last Christmas.

Clearly, her coat game was strong then and is strong now.