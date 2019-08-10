Going on holiday is the most exciting time of the year for many of us, and yet, packing can be a right old chore. From de-canting your favourite beauty products into tiny bottles to bringing along your un-foldable straw hat (oh the faff...), there are plenty of things to consider. If you're off on a trip and you've only booked to take hand luggage, you may want to take the time to brush up your chosen airline's policies. I've made it super easy for you, detailing every carry-on bag rule from major airlines in the UK below in full. You're welcome...

British Airways

British Airways are known to be fairly generous with the amount of hand luggage you are allowed to take with you on board. For all flights, you are allowed two bags: one handbag or laptop bag weighing up to 23kg/51lb and up to 40 x 30 x 15cm/16 x 12 x 6in, and another additional cabin bag (your main case), with a maximum weight of 23kg/51lb with dimensions up to 56 x 45 x 25cm/22 x 18 x 10in. The airline does make clear however that if you are on a particularly busy flight, you may be asked to check your additional cabin bag to save space.

TUI/Thompson

TUI hand luggage restrictions are a little stricter; each passenger is only allowed one piece of hand luggage weighing up to 10kg, with maximum dimensions of 55x40x20cm. Even things like laptops and handbags are included within these restrictions. Eeeek.

Virgin

The allowance for hand luggage on Virgin flights depends on which cabin you are flying in. For those flying economy and premium, passengers are allowed to take one piece of hand baggage weighing up to 10kg/22lb. If you are flying in upper class (one can dream), you get a little more, being able to take up to two pieces of baggage weighing up to 12kg (26lb) for one bag, or up to 16kg (35lb) combined weight. Whichever class you are flying in, your bags cannot excede the following dimensions: 23 x 36 x 56cm/9 x 14 x 22 inches.

Jet2

On Jet2, you are required to not exceed a weight limitation of 10kg, and are only allowed one piece of hand baggage. The dimension limitations are 56 x 45 x 25cm. Jet2 make it clear online that they recommend checking a bag, as cabin baggage is "only ideal for the things you need during your flight."

EasyJet

EasyJet is often part of a bigger discussion about hand baggage restrictions. They actually surprisingly do not have any weight limitations, but each passenger is allowed one cabin bag with the maximum dimensions of 56x45x25cm (including handles and wheels).

Ryanair

Ryanair states that non-priority customers are only allowed to bring "one small personal bag" on board, which actually must fit under the seat in front of you. There doesn't seem to be a weight limitation, but your chosen bag cannot be bigger than 40cm x 20cm x 25cm. If you opt for priority, you are able to bring a second bag in addition to the aforementioned personal bag. This can be a cabin-sized case that weighs no more than 10kg.