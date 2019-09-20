Every Piece From Rihanna's Savage X Fenty 2019 Fashion Show
Sexy just got the Savage X treatment. Rihanna's Savage X Fenty 2019 fashion show just released on Amazon Prime, giving viewers a peek at the brand's drops through the end of the year. There are apple red pieces, lime green stunners, and classic black silhouettes to adore. The new range is now available for purchase and pre-order straight off the runway, so it's time to make your shopping list.
The entire Savage X Fenty collection —which is stacked with bras, undies, and layerable loungewear pieces — can be pre-ordered at the Savage X Fenty site. The collection is also shoppable via Amazon, which is the brand's new retail partner.
Prices start as low as $18.50 and go up to $74. Bras range from sizes 32A to 44H, while tops, bottoms, and panties are XS to 3X. The choices are vast, featuring lacy thongs, floral lace bras, logo printed loungewear, and more. The Savage X Fenty's 2019 Fall/Winter collection is a reminder that underthings are anything but basic.
Below is every single piece from the Savage X Fenty's 2019 Fall/Winer collection that is available for purchase or pre-order. A few items featured in the show aren't yet available, so keep checking back for more additions. Start saving up for every drop.
Eye Heart U Unlined Bra
Eye Heart U String Bikini
Rihanna's Xclusive NYFW Box 1
This box, available to Xtra VIP shoppers only on the Savage X website, includes several pieces from the collection for a steep discount.
Glissenette Short Slip
This piece also comes in black and gold options.
Rihanna Xclusive NYFW Box 2
This box, available to Xtra VIP shoppers only on the Savage X website, includes several pieces from the collection for a steep discount.
Flocked Logo Bra
This piece is also available in black.
Flocked Logo G-String
This piece is also available in black.
Floral Lace Thong
This lacy thong comes in red, blue, gray, and two shades of pink.
Flocked Logo Bralette
This front-closure bralette is also offered in green.
Flocked Logo Cheeky
These panties are also available in green.
Baby Scalloped Lace Bustier
The bustier comes in a purple version.
Flocked Logo Teddy
Baby Scalloped Lace Balconette
The balconette bra is also offered in the sunflower yellow shade.
Baby Scalloped Lace Tie Bikini
These undies with the playful bow come in yellow, too.
Floral Lace Zip Up Teddy
Satin Wrap Pajama Top
The roomy and comfy PJ top also comes in black.
Mosaic Lace Teddy
Dotted Mesh Bralette
This bra is also offered in purple, teal, pink, and black.
Floral Lace High Waist Brief
You can get these undies in honey, blue, brown, and black.
Floral Lace & Mesh Bra
This bra is available in gray, blue, military green, and black.
Floral Lace Triangle Bralette
You can buy the triangle bra style in pink and blue, too.
Ultra Sexy Satin Cupless Bra
Black and purple versions of this spicy bra also exist.
Metallic Leopard Bodysuit
Mosaic Lace Balconette Bra
This romantic bra also comes in red.
Floral Lace High Leg Brazilian
Full Leg Garter
Ultra Sexy Crotchless Bikini
These crotchless panties are offered in purple and black, too.
Floral Lace Convertible T-Shirt Bra
You can scoop up this bra in nude, brown, gray, and military green.
Velvet Heart Pasties
Red heart pasties are also available.
Empire Babydoll
This babydoll also comes in black.
Glissonette Long Slip
The long slip also comes in honey.
Ultra Sexy Satin Garter Belt
You can get the garter belt in purple and red, too.
Flocked Logo Bralette
There's a lime green version of this bra.
Crotchless High Leg Bikini
Yes, these also come in black. Because of course they do.