Bustle

Every Piece From Rihanna's Savage X Fenty 2019 Fashion Show

By Amy Sciarretto
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sexy just got the Savage X treatment. Rihanna's Savage X Fenty 2019 fashion show just released on Amazon Prime, giving viewers a peek at the brand's drops through the end of the year. There are apple red pieces, lime green stunners, and classic black silhouettes to adore. The new range is now available for purchase and pre-order straight off the runway, so it's time to make your shopping list.

The entire Savage X Fenty collection —which is stacked with bras, undies, and layerable loungewear pieces — can be pre-ordered at the Savage X Fenty site. The collection is also shoppable via Amazon, which is the brand's new retail partner.

Prices start as low as $18.50 and go up to $74. Bras range from sizes 32A to 44H, while tops, bottoms, and panties are XS to 3X. The choices are vast, featuring lacy thongs, floral lace bras, logo printed loungewear, and more. The Savage X Fenty's 2019 Fall/Winter collection is a reminder that underthings are anything but basic.

Below is every single piece from the Savage X Fenty's 2019 Fall/Winer collection that is available for purchase or pre-order. A few items featured in the show aren't yet available, so keep checking back for more additions. Start saving up for every drop.

Eye Heart U Unlined Bra

Eye Heart U Unlined Bra
$56
|
Savage X Fenty

Eye Heart U String Bikini

Eye Heart U String Bikini
$25
|
Savage X Fenty

Rihanna's Xclusive NYFW Box 1

Rihanna's Xclusive NYFW Box 1
$59.95
|
Savage X Fenty

This box, available to Xtra VIP shoppers only on the Savage X website, includes several pieces from the collection for a steep discount.

Glissenette Short Slip

Glissentte Short Slip
$56
|
Savage X Fenty

This piece also comes in black and gold options.

Rihanna Xclusive NYFW Box 2

Rihanna Xclusive NYFW Box 2
$59.95
|
Savage X Fenty

This box, available to Xtra VIP shoppers only on the Savage X website, includes several pieces from the collection for a steep discount.

Flocked Logo Bra

Flocked Logo Bra Unlined
$44
|
Savage X Fenty

This piece is also available in black.

Flocked Logo G-String

Flocked Logo G-String
$18.50
|
Savage X Fenty

This piece is also available in black.

Floral Lace Thong

Floral Lace Thong
$18.50
|
Savage X Fenty

This lacy thong comes in red, blue, gray, and two shades of pink.

Flocked Logo Bralette

Flocked Logo Bralette
$34
|
Savage X Fenty

This front-closure bralette is also offered in green.

Flocked Logo Cheeky

Flocked Logo Cheeky
$18.50
|
Savage X Fenty

These panties are also available in green.

Baby Scalloped Lace Bustier

Baby Scalloped Lace Bustier
$64
|
Savage X Fenty

The bustier comes in a purple version.

Flocked Logo Teddy

Flocked Logo Teddy
$64
|
Savage X Fenty

Baby Scalloped Lace Balconette

Baby Scalloped Lace Balconette Bra
$58
|
Savage X Fenty

The balconette bra is also offered in the sunflower yellow shade.

Baby Scalloped Lace Tie Bikini

Baby Scalloped Lace Tie Bikini
$25
|
Savage X Fenty

These undies with the playful bow come in yellow, too.

Floral Lace Zip Up Teddy

Floral Lace Zip Up Teddy
$74
|
Savage X Fenty

Satin Wrap Pajama Top

Satin Wrap Pajama Top
$74
|
Savage X Fenty

The roomy and comfy PJ top also comes in black.

Mosaic Lace Teddy

Mosaic Lace Teddy
$74
|
Savage X Fenty

Dotted Mesh Bralette

Dotted Mesh Bralette
$30
|
Savage X Fenty

This bra is also offered in purple, teal, pink, and black.

Floral Lace High Waist Brief

Floral Lace High-Waist Brief
$18.50
|
Savage X Fenty

You can get these undies in honey, blue, brown, and black.

Floral Lace & Mesh Bra

Floral Lace & Mesh Bra
$38
|
Savage X Fenty

This bra is available in gray, blue, military green, and black.

Floral Lace Triangle Bralette

Floral Lace Triangle Bralette
$25
|
Savage X Fenty

You can buy the triangle bra style in pink and blue, too.

Ultra Sexy Satin Cupless Bra

Ultra Sexy Satin Cupless Bra
$64
|
Savage X Fenty

Black and purple versions of this spicy bra also exist.

Metallic Leopard Bodysuit

Metallic Leopard Bodysuit
$49
|
Savage X Fenty

Mosaic Lace Balconette Bra

Mosaic Lace Balconette Bra
$58
|
Savage X Fenty

This romantic bra also comes in red.

Floral Lace High Leg Brazilian

Floral Lace High Leg Brazilian
$18.50
|
Savage X Fenty

Full Leg Garter

Full Leg Garter
$30
|
Savage X Fenty

Ultra Sexy Crotchless Bikini

Ultra Sexy Crotchless Bikini
$25
|
Savage X Fenty

These crotchless panties are offered in purple and black, too.

Floral Lace Convertible T-Shirt Bra

Floral Lace Convertible T-Shirt Bra
$49
|
Savage X Fenty

You can scoop up this bra in nude, brown, gray, and military green.

Velvet Heart Pasties

Velvet Heart Pasties
$20
|
Savage X Fenty

Red heart pasties are also available.

Empire Babydoll

Empire Babydoll
$56
|
Savage X Fenty

This babydoll also comes in black.

Velvet Restraints
$25
|
Savage X Fenty

Glissonette Long Slip

Glissonette Long Slip
$64
|
Savage X Fenty

The long slip also comes in honey.

Ultra Sexy Satin Garter Belt

Ulta Sexy Satin Garter Belt
$44
|
Savage X Fenty

You can get the garter belt in purple and red, too.

Flocked Logo Bralette

Flocked Logo Bralette
$34
|
Savage X Fenty

There's a lime green version of this bra.

Crotchless High Leg Bikini

Crotchless High Leg Bikini
$18.50
|
Savage X Fenty

Yes, these also come in black. Because of course they do.