We are currently living in an age of revivals and reboots, however, one show that has yet to get resurrected is probably the one that deserves it most. This is in reference, of course, to The Office, aka the holy grail of all sitcoms. I can't even tell you the number of times I've watched every episode of The Office over and over again simply because it never fails to brighten my mood and put a smile on my face. However, it's understandable if not everyone is as addicted to the series as me (though I know for a fact there's a bunch of like-minded Dunder Mifflin enthusiasts out there!), so the idea of tackling all nine seasons of The Office can seem somewhat overwhelming. Luckily for you, I have a solution to that problem.

Throughout its nine-season run from 2005 to 2013, The Office aired a total of 201 episodes. Considering that most of those episodes clocked in around 22 minutes apiece, that means that it would take you roughly 4,422 minutes to watch the entire series. Some of you may not have time in your busy schedules to accomplish such a demanding task (though I would argue it's well worth the effort). So just in case you want to refresh your memory a bit about everything that went down in Scranton, Pennsylvania, I've taken the liberty of summarizing each season in just one single sentence, which turned out to be a lot harder than you'd think. (That's what she said.)

Season 1

A documentary crew begins filming the Scranton employees of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, observing everything from awkward workplace etiquette (spearheaded by Regional Manager, Michael Scott) to hilarious office pranks between sales reps Jim Halpert and Dwight Schrute; none of the footage includes any actual work getting done.

Season 2

Inter-office relationships develop between Angela and Dwight, Michael and Jan, and Kelly and Ryan, while Jim and Pam's "will-they, won't they" storyline hits a roadblock, prompting Jim to transfer to the Stamford branch and break our collective hearts.

Season 3

The Stamford and Scranton branches merge together, introducing new characters (Karen and Andy) and reuniting a now-single Pam with a not-so-single Jim (though they eventually get their act together and finally start dating); meanwhile, Jan gets fired and is replaced at Corporate by Ryan, proving that even fictional white men come out on top.

Season 4

Jan and Michael break up, Ryan gets arrested for fraud, Toby moves to Costa Rica and is replaced by Holly Flax, Dwight mercy-kills Angela's sick cat, causing her to dump him and get engaged to Andy soon thereafter (though she and Dwight continue to sleep together); oh, and Pam decides to take a graphic design course in New York City to purse her dreams as an artist.

Season 5

Michael and Holly fall in love, but break up due to long distance, Michael briefly resigns from Dunder Mifflin to start his own paper company, Andy — upon learning about Angela and Dwight's affair — calls off the wedding, and a newly engaged Jim and Pam find out they're expecting.

Season 6

Dunder Mifflin goes bankrupt and gets bought by a printer company, while Jim and Pam get married (twice) and welcome the birth of their daughter, Cecelia Marie Halpert.

Season 7

The Office US on YouTube

Holly and Michael get engaged and then promptly move away to Colorado due to Steve Carell's departure from the series, but not before his colleagues perform a heart-wrenching Rent parody to say goodbye.

Season 8

Andy replaces Michael as regional manager; Pam and Angela both give birth to baby boys named Phillip, though the paternity of Angela's baby is up for debate (spoiler alert: Dwight's totally the father).

Season 9

Dwight fulfills his lifelong dream of becoming Regional Manager; one year after the documentary is released, everyone reunites —including Michael — for Dwight and Angela's wedding, proving that this series was always about way more than just a paper company.

And there you have it, folks — the entire series of The Office wrapped up in a nutshell, though I think we all know that no amount of words can truly do this show justice.