One of Meghan Markle's favorite skin care brands just got another high-profile celebrity endorsement. Kim Kardashian West's 2019 Emmys beauty look featured her signature bronzy, smoky eye and nude, matte lip, courtesy of products from her KKW Beauty brand. For her skin, however, Kardashian West's longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic prepped KKW's skin with items from Japanese brand Tatcha, a brand the Duchess of Sussex previously raved about when discussing her own beauty routine with Allure in 2017.

Kardashian West, who served as a presenter alongside her little sister Kendall Jenner at the 2019 Emmys ceremony on Sept. 22, stunned in a not-so-basic LBD by designer Vivienne Westwood and stacked, statement accessories. According to the press materials, Dedivanovic wanted a monochromatic and matte look to match KKW's classic dress and mega-long black mane.

To prep for makeup, Dedivanovic used all Tatcha products, according to the release. From the brand's Silk Canvas Primer for a base to setting KKW's makeup with the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, Tatcha was the only brand used alongside Kardashian West's own beauty brand.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Get your wallet out since every single product that was used to create Kardashian West's '90s-inspired glam is listed below — along with tips on how to best use them.

1. Tatcha The Silk Canvas Primer

Dedivanovic prepped, primed, and hydrated Kardashian West's face by applying a dime-sized dollop of this primer to her forehead, chin, and cheeks.

2. Tatcha The Water Cream

The MUA followed with a layer of this moisturizer, which he smoothed over her face, neck, and décolletage. Since her dress boasted a sweetheart necklace, it made sense to keep these areas extra moisturized.

3. Tatcha The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream

Dedivanovic applied a layer of this luxurious Tatcha cream underneath the eyes to ready the region for concealer.

4. KKW Beauty Liquid Concealer

With KKW's face fully moisturized, the head of her glam team added concealer from her own brand.

5. KKW Beauty Crème Contour Sticks

Kardashian West loves a good contour, so she went with a sculpted angles at the Emmys. Dedivanovic mixed the Medium II and Dark I shades of her contour sticks to create definition along the cheekbones, forehead, and jawline. He then buffed the product into the skin in circular sweeps to avoid any pesky lines of demarcation.

6. KKW Beauty X Winnie Eyeshadow Palette

For Kardashian West's bronze smoky eye, Dedivanovic blended shades from his client's latest palette, a collaboration shadow set with model Winnie Harlow. Dedivanovic used Coco Bean and Kintsugi on her eyelids, and added Harlow to the inner corners so they popped.

7. KKW Beauty Matte Smoke Eyeliner

The MUA finished KKW's eyes with a smudgy and smoky winged liner, which he created with this pencil from the recent Mattes Collection.

8. KKW Beauty Nude Liners

Defining and shaping Kardashian West's signature nude lip required four products, including two lip liners. Dedivanovic combined the 1.5 and 2.0 shades from the Nude Lip Liners collection to create dimension on the lip.

9. KKW Beauty Matte Cocoa Lipstick

Kardashian West's pucker was finished by mixing the '90s Glam and '90s Supermodel matte lipsticks from Mattes Collection for a custom color.

10. Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

Dedivanovic finished Kardsahian West's look with this face setting mist from Tatcha, helping to seal the look.

11. Tatcha Original Aburatorigami Blotting Papers

KKW's secret weapon for the evening was blotting paper. She used these oil-absorbing sheets by Tatcha for touchups, since attendees were dealing with Los Angeles' makeup-melting heat.