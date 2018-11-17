Snow is falling, hot chocolate is brewing, and window decorations are getting a whole lot sparklier: It's the holiday season, and it's inescapable. In a good way! To get you prepared and really in your holiday feelings, here is every single Christmas movie you can watch on Netflix right now. Seriously. Every one. Minus the ones specifically made for young children, and their assortment of quality yule logs. They deserve lists on their own.

This list of Netflix movies is all-inclusive, so it's got the classics (like White Christmas), the newer classics (think Love, Actually), the occasional variety special, and more than a few romantic gems. If you like your holiday movies full of family, friends, frivolity, and flirting, then this is for sure the list for you. With a little dash of Grinchiness sprinkled in, too — after all, you can't know a good Santa until you've encountered a Bad Santa. That's a saying, right?

So here are literally 43 Christmas movies on Netflix that will kick your holiday spirit into overdrive, guaranteed. To be absolutely clear, these aren't presented in any particular order! No rankings, no judgments, nothing. Just good old-fashioned holiday whimsy.

Sit back, grab a cozy blanket, and refill your nog, because getting through this list of Christmas movies on Netflix might take a while.

1. 'White Christmas' (1954)

andrew67ist on YouTube

When you are dreaming of a white Christmas, it's easy to satisfy that craving — no matter where you live! Cozy up to the 1950s classic and feel all your holiday feelings, every day.

2. 'Love, Actually' (2003)

Love Actually - Trailer on YouTube

To a lot of people, this movie is perfect. It also doesn't have to be classified as a Christmas movie, but also, doesn't it?

3. 'Christmas Inheritance' (2017)

Netflix on YouTube

The official Netflix description tells you everything you need to know:

"Before ambitious heiress Ellen Langford can inherit her father's business, she must deliver a special Christmas card to her dad's former partner in Snow Falls. When a snowstorm strands her at the town inn, she discovers the true gift of Christmas."

Yes.

4. 'A Christmas Prince' (2017)

Netflix on YouTube

If you still haven't seen the instant Christmas classic, then you're extremely missing out. It's funny and warm and romantic and Christmasy AF, and best of all — the sequel is on the way.

5. 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas' (2000)

Movieclips on YouTube

This curious adaptation of the Dr. Seuss book (and animated special!) baffled audiences at first. It's built up a steady following in the nearly two decades since, and is now, for better or worse, a kooky holiday staple. Plus, baby Jenny Humphrey! And Christine Baranski doing what she does best. Yes.

6. 'The Holiday Calendar' (2018)

Netflix on YouTube

In one of Netflix's all-new original Christmas movies, "A photographer inherits an antique Advent calendar that seems to predict her future." This future includes a surprising new romance. Two, if you count your romance with The Holiday Calendar.

7. 'Christmas With A View' (2018)

Continuum Films on YouTube

Christmas With A View stars a few popular soap opera actors, so it's obviously all kinds of steamy. Ski resort plus celebrity chef plus girl butting heads with guy — you know what comes next. This one has holiday-themed eye candy for days.

8. 'Christmas In The Smokies' (2015)

Christmas in the Smokies on YouTube

Finally, a holiday movie set in the great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. Seriously! It's so beautiful, with a rich history and a national park of the same name — how do so many Christmas movies take place in the same three places? The official description of this one is:

"A young woman battling to save her family's Smoky Mountain berry farm decides to organize a Christmas concert, calling in a favor from her country music star ex-boyfriend."

So it's obviously your new favorite.

9. '48 Christmas Wishes' (2017)

Gaumont Digital on YouTube

A sweet and family-friendly holiday movie, 48 Christmas Wishes is about "two elves [venturing] out of the North Pole to retrieve every missing wish", after "a small town's letters to Santa accidentally go up in smoke". Precious!

10. 'A Holiday Engagement' (2011)

Holiday Engagement - Trailer on YouTube

A Holiday Engagement is one of the most fun types of Christmas movies. It's more or less a relic of a time when they had a cult following, and weren't as mass-produced or widely available as they are now. Not that there's anything wrong with flooding the market with holiday cheer, but A Holiday Engagement hits all the notes of what a Christmas movie used to be: Corny, cute AF, romantic, questionably lit, and full of actors you almost recognize from something. A gem.

11. 'The Spirit Of Christmas' (2015)

MarVista Entertainment on YouTube

It's best to go into A Spirit of Christmas without knowing too much about it, so just be prepared for this: Ghost boyfriend!!!!!!

12. 'You Can't Fight Christmas' (2017)

TV One on YouTube

Oh, it's romantic mis-matched pair Christmas movie time. Finally! A classic Scrooge type meets a decorator that's absolutely brimming with Yuletide spirit. What happens next? Is it exactly what you're hoping?

13. 'Merry Kissmas' (2015)

Movieclips Indie on YouTube

"Woman torn between two men at Christmas" movie alert!!!!! Should she choose the bad guy from her past that's starting to see the error of his ways, or this brand-new surprise guy? Is it too much to ask for both?

14. 'Dear Santa' (2011)

Johnson Production Group on YouTube

So this is a Lifetime original movie directed by Jason Priestley, better known as Brandon from Beverly Hills, 90210. It's about what happens when a "party girl" stumbles across a letter to Santa that a child wrote, asking him to find her a new mom. This needs to be a silver screen franchise immediately. I demand a Dear Santa cinematic universe.

15. 'Christmas Crush' (2012)

Christmas Crush - Trailer on YouTube

The other title of Christmas Crush is Holiday High School Reunion. If you haven't watched it already, what else do you need to know?

16. 'Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas' (1999)

retro VHS trailers on YouTube

This late '90s animated special is surprisingly available on Netflix! Disney's not always that great about licensing vintage content to stream, so if you want to harken back to the days of 2D animation and taping stuff from TV onto your VHS, definitely fire up Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas. Music, timeless stories, and holiday adventures for us all.

17. 'Beethoven's Christmas Adventure' (2011)

Universal Pictures All-Access on YouTube

Take a classic kids' franchise, add even more puppies, and sprinkle with a dash of Christmas cheer for the perfect holiday movie formula. You'll feel so cozy watching Beethoven's Christmas Adventure, you'll wonder why it took Hollywood so long to make it. Also, the animals don't talk, but it's so adorable you probably won't even notice.

18. 'A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale' (2015)

A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale - Trailer on YouTube

I refuse to look up anything about his movie because it's called A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale and stars Aaron Samuels from Mean Girls and just knowing those two things is enough for me. Watch at your own risk of absolute perfection.

19. 'Christmas Wedding Planner' (2017)

Brain Power Studio on YouTube

Is the title not perfect enough already? In Christmas Wedding Planner, a professional wedding planner is all set for her cousin's Yuletide wedding. Until a mysterious private investigator (!) rides into town...

20. 'Angels In The Snow' (2015)

MarVista Entertainment on YouTube

Angels in The Snow stars Kristy Swanson — the original Buffy Summers! — as one half of a bickering couple stranded with, gasp, family at Christmas. There's a blizzard and... you know the rest!

21. 'Miss Me This Christmas' (2017)

TV One on YouTube

This made-for-TV movie is steamy, romantic, and also pretty emotional. When a husband and wife decide to divorce around the holidays, the wife embarks on an exciting new romance. But is the marriage really over? That's what Miss Me This Christmas explores.

22. 'Christmas Ranch' (2016)

DBM Communications on YouTube

The internet says "horse girl" like it's a bad thing, but real Christmas Ranch fans know that it's anything but. This one combines a teenager's rebellious spirit, multi-generational healing, and a fight to save something important from The Man. Plus, horses.

23. 'Christian Mingle' (2014)

FilmIsNow Movie Trailers on YouTube

It's literally called Christian Mingle and stars Lacey Chabert, aka Gretchen Wieners from Mean Girls. This is the rare Christmas film that deserves to be watched year-round.

24. 'Holiday Baggage' (2008)

Johnson Production Group on YouTube

Get your tissues ready, because Holiday Baggage is all about family togetherness. "A single mother with a demanding job invites her ex-husband to her home for the holidays," goes the plot, "But she has one condition: he must reconcile with their daughters." Already crying.

25. 'Get Santa' (2014)

Warner Bros. UK on YouTube

This family-friendly romp stars Horace Slughorn from Harry Potter (real name: Jim Broadbent) as Santa Claus. Reviewers pointed out that the British film is slightly lower-budget than some would expect, with the occasional childish gag — like a farting reindeer. Still, if you've watched your Santa Clause type classics too many times this year, Get Santa is a fine substitution.

26. 'How Sarah Got Her Wings' (2015)

MarVista Entertainment on YouTube

How Sarah Got Her Wings is like a blend of It's A Wonderful Life and The Good Place. Essentially, a young woman is involved in a crash before the holidays (yikes!) and though she thought she lived a good life, she finds herself wait listed for Heaven. Fortunately, Sarah is sent back to Earth as an "angel in training," and that's all you need to know to be hooked.

27. 'Mickey's Twice Upon A Christmas' (2004)

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas - Trailer on YouTube

Because once upon a Christmas isn't enough times, and animation really went places between 1999 and 2004. This one's just as cute!

28. 'Holiday Breakup' (2016)

Holiday Breakup on YouTube

This one hits all the best tropes: Breakups, the holidays, too many parties to count, and fake dating. The best part about it is knowing where it's going to go. What's more comforting than that?

29. 'A Christmas Star' (2015)

ITN Movies on YouTube

A Christmas Star stars Pierce Brosnan and Liam Neeson and I don't think anything else needs to be explained about this miracle of a film.

30. 'Believe' (2016)

Warner Bros. UK on YouTube

This mysteriously-titled movie is, as you can imagine, a Christmasy (if formulaic) romp about a small-town, financial hardship, a pageant, and a little boy that believes in miracles.

31. 'The Christmas Candle' (2013)

EchoLight on YouTube

A period piece about an English village in the 19th century that touches on modernization, religion, and miracles might seem heavy-handed at first. Still, it's worth the watch for holiday movie devotees. They don't make a lot of these these days!

32. 'George Balanchine's The Nutcracker' (1993)

FHEfoxconnect on YouTube

Long before there was The Nutcracker & The Four Realms, there was this live-action version of the ballet epic. It's narrated by Kevin Kline and stars Macaulay Culkin as the Nutcracker Prince, in case you weren't convinced it was released in 1993. It's truly a breathtaking adaptation of the ballet, and the Tchaikovsky score is pure magic.

33. 'El Camino Christmas' (2017)

Netflix on YouTube

An under-appreciated Netflix original with an impressive cast, this movie is for those that like their Christmas movies darkly funny, barricaded in a liquor store, and full of shoot-outs. See also...

34. 'Bad Santa' (2003)

Movieclips on YouTube

Billy Bob Thornton. Alcoholism. Madness. Black comedy. They can't all be Christmas princes, you know.

35. 'Bad Santa 2' (2016)

Movieclips Trailers on YouTube

TBH, it's generous of Netflix to include the sequel to Bad Santa, which was a surprise hit in theaters just a few winters ago. Fun for the whole family, provided your family is mostly people in their late teens and early-to-mid '20s.

36. 'A Very Murray Christmas' (2015)

Netflix on YouTube

This was one of Netflix's first forays into the unexpected: Part-caper, part-lounge act, part-"We have to find the spirit of Christmas!", it's basically Bill Murray and his famous pals getting into the spirit of the holidays for an hour. Musical and lovely and just a little weird.

37. 'All American Christmas Carol' (2013)

All American Christmas Carol - Trailer on YouTube

All American Christmas Carol has it all: A pun in the title, a trailer park setting, and blonde Taryn Manning starring as its grouchy lead. The Southern-fried meet-cutes write themselves, don't they?

38. 'Dreamworks Holiday Classics' (2011)

Dreamworks Holiday Classics - Trailer on YouTube

As the title implies, the Dreamworks Holiday Classics special is a collection of holiday-themed shorts starring your favorite side characters. Think the Penguins from Madagascar, but with Santa hats on.

39. 'Uncle Nick' (2015)

dsf2006 on YouTube

If you like your holiday movies a little dark, a touch iffy, maybe even questionable, and starring comedians you'll recognize — this is the flick for you.

40. 'Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas' (2015)

FrameworkRx4 on YouTube

Yes, this is indeed a Christmas musical variety hour, hosted by the divine Mariah Carey and many of her famous friends. Why aren't you watching it right now?

41. 'The Princess Switch' (2018)

Netflix on YouTube

Vanessa Hudgens! Bakeries! Royalty! Mistaken identity! Seeing how the other half lives! The Princess Switch is like spinning a bingo cage full of dreamy Christmas movie topics and spelling the word right on the first try. Out now!

42. 'The Christmas Chronicles' (2018)

Netflix on YouTube

It doesn't even matter what this movie is about, because Kurt Russell is playing Santa in it. The best way to spread Christmas cheer is Netflix giving viewers the gift of rugged Santa being good with kids. The movie will be released on Nov. 22.

43. 'A Christmas Prince 2' (2018)

Netflix on YouTube

You didn't think this list would skip the highly-anticipated sequel to A Christmas Prince, did you? The breakout hit of the 2017 holiday season is officially back on Nov. 30, and this time, wedding bells are in the air. Swoon.

Whew! So, there you have it: Every Christmas movie currently available on Netflix that doesn't include talking animals or hour-long computer-generated fireplaces. They're adding more throughout the season, too, so if you've blown through all of these, don't worry. There are always going to be more chestnuts roasting on this open fire.