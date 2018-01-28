Everyone Who Wore White Roses At The 2018 Grammys To Support Time's Up

The Grammys are no longer only about music. This year, there was a heavy dose of activism on the carpet, too. While actors and celebs wore black gowns and pins at the 2018 Golden Globes to show their support for the rapidly-growing Time's Up movement, which aims to eliminate sexual harassment and to promote equality for women across industries, the movement is far from over. Artists and musicians wore white roses to display their Time's Up support at the 2018 Grammys, and to stand in solidarity with survivors of sexual assault and harassment.

A group of female music industry executives got together ahead of the ceremony to ensure that Music's Biggest Night kept the Time's Up movement momentum going. It's abundantly clear that the entire entertainment industry is going the extra mile to show support for survivors of sexual assault and harassment. The women created the organization Voices In Entertainment, and selected a beautiful white rose for all allies to wear to the Grammys because of its practicality, according to Billboard. It's a super unique and unexpected accessory that goes with everything.

The color white has serious significance. The Suffragettes often wore the color while fighting for the right to vote, while Hillary Clinton favored the shade during her historic presidential campaign due to the historical significance. The color was also chosen to symbolize peace, hope, and resistance.

For years, celebs' necks, wrists, and fingers have been dripping with diamonds and other bling. This was socially and culturally impactful change of pace.

Here is a rundown of all the celebs who wore white roses with their red carpet ensembles at the 2018 Grammys ceremony. Some wore the flower affixed to their outfit. Others carried the rose, while several fashioned it into an accessory in fresh ways.

Lady Gaga

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mother Monster's white rose was perched on the shoulder of her epic black gown, which boasted a lace top, a statement train, and one heck of a slit.

Kelly Clarkson

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The first American Idol carried her white rose and revealed during her red carpet interview that she did some research on the meaning of the color. She learned that it has many connotations, from peace to hope to resistance. That's exactly why it was the right choice to represent the movement.

Camila Cabello

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The "Havana" singer rocked her rose as though it were a ring.

Giuliana Rancic

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The E! host carried her rose, as well. It popped against her all-black ensemble.

James Corden

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The host and funnyman added the rose to the lapel of his blue tux. It was utterly classic.

Lana Del Rey

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The gloriously gorgeous LDR wore her white rose as a bracelet. It had a "prom corsage" vibe and paired beautifully with her flowing, eggshell gown.

Sam Smith

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The crooner's green suit got a boost from his rose.

Nick Jonas

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The youngest Jo Bro and successful solo superstar wore a tweed overcoat with his giant white rose.

Cardi B

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The "Bodak Yellow" singer floated on the red carpet with her fluffy yet geometric gown. She looked like an angel. She carried her white rose, so it didn't get lost or blend in with her frock.

Anna Kendrick

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Pitch Perfect actor owned her checked pantsuit. It had two extra doses of sexy — the pale pink heels and the black lace bustier. The white rose on the lapel was a most excellent finishing touch.

Bebe Rexha

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The sultry singer showed off her hourglass shape in a blush 'n' beaded La Perla gown. She fastened her rose to her clutch and it was a dainty, delicate touch. During her red carpet interview, she discussed the importance of the white rose for her. She declared that she doesn't want to compete with other women; rather, she wants to uplift them. Yas kween!

Cyndi Lauper

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The '80s icon wore an artistic pantsuit — literally. Her rose stood out on the lapel.

Ryan Seacrest

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The ever-visible host showed his support.

Sarah Silverman

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The comedian showed up in a black dress with voluminous hair and her rose positioned in her mouth.

Rita Ora

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer and actor wore a black dress with a statement shoulder that also featured her rose.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The always unpredictable Miley Cyrus also carried a long-stemmed flower while wearing all black.

Pink

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer wore a feathered, pink, blue and purple strapless gown. Her white rose stood out amongst all that color.

SZA

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

SZA carried a rose head in her hand while wearing an intricate and beaded gray gown.

Heidi Klum

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The supermodel's white rose was worn like a cuff bracelet. It popped against her all-black, lace ensemble, as well.

Alessia Cara

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cara wore a black pantsuit, kicks, and her rose.

Ne-Yo

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nothing goes better with a bright blazer than an understated rose.

Kesha

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What a detail! Kesha's blue, country-inspired pantsuit had white roses embroidered on the lapels. It was a unique detail and a very Kesha take on the symbolism.

Andra Day

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Andra Day rocked a massive behive and Old Hollywood glam lips while holding her rose.

Janelle Monáe

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The adorable singer and actor displayed double the support — by wearing the Time's Up pin and a white rose pin on her suit jacket.

The Chainsmokers

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was suits and roses for the pop duo.

Imagine Dragons

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The rockers were dapper in their tuxes while backing the movement.

Julia Michaels

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The powerhouse songwriter, who has come into her own as a singer, wore a white rose applique on her hand.

Zayn Malik

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The ever-stylish ex-One Direction member owned his millennial pink suit. He chose to add a white rose patch to his lapel, rather than a live flower. It looked amazing.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The country icon's dress was an optical illusion with the hourglass chain front. Her flower added a soft touch.

Little Big Town

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The vocal quartet mixed up the presentation of their roses.

Trevor Noah

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The comic's dark ensemble was brightened by his silk rose.

Khalid

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Khalid selected a millennial pink suit, green turtleneck, and backed the initiative.

What a win for the Time's Up movement to receive this much support.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.