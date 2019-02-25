Queen Mother of Wakanda Angela Bassett said it best: "Show them who you are." The simple but powerful phrase describes exactly how the cast of Black Panther's Oscars red carpet outfits shook the pre-show. Individually and collectively, the cast is a vision of Black excellence — not to mention the group's look is a great visual for Black History Month.

Unless you've been ignoring social media for months, then you know the Marvel film and its actors have accomplished a lot since the film's trailer was even released. The film blew up box offices globally, earning over $1.2 billion and becoming the highest grossing superhero film of all time. It's also the first superhero movie to feature a predominantly Black cast.

At the Oscars, the film is nominated for Best Picture, and it's a milestone for the Academy as the first-ever Marvel film to be nominated. Not only has the film broken barriers to show more representation for people of color, but it's also a movie that revealed blatant differences in Black and African cultures.

The entire cast appeared on the red carpet to serve looks to complement a potential win, and it's safe to say they're all stunting like winners regardless of if they achieve the Best Picture award by the end of the night. Peep all the looks for yourself.

Chadwick Boseman

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One thing fashion lovers can appreciate about Boseman is that his red carpet looks are more than the average black tux. The actor sported a black-and-blue sequin blazer with black pants along with a black turtleneck with a floor-length tie detail. The actor also tied the look together with a matching pair of black dress shoes. It's tuxedo on a whole other level.

Angela Bassett

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bassett didn't come to play any games at this year's Oscars. Delivering viewers glam vibes, she came decked out in head-to-toe pink. The actor wore a fitted mermaid style gown with a slit in the front and a long train in the back. The top of the gown featured a wrap detail at the bust that flared off into a giant one shoulder bow. Bassett also carried the pink theme throughout her accessories. She matched the gown with a sparkly pink clutch and a pair of pearlescent open-toed heels. The actor stood with her hair in a middle-parted low ponytail style, letting everyone bathe in her queen mother status.

Many Black Panther fans are rooting for the film to take home the award for Best Picture, but regardless of what the Oscars envelope says, the cast's outfits are already wins in their own right.

More to come...