Glossier is a brand that listens to its customer, which explains (in part) why they have such a loyal fan base. The brand is consistently asking its followers what they want next, whether it's a new product or an improvement in one of their existing favourites. And one thing Glossier fans have been asking for for quite literally years is a liquid eyeliner. In true Glossier fashion, the brand took its time perfecting its take on liquid liner, but it's finally here in the form their new addition: Pro Tip. Here's everything you need to know about the new Glossier Pro Tip Liquid Liner, from why it was created to why you should buy it.

Achieving the perfect winged liner is notoriously hard, even for beauty pros, which is something Glossier aims to help solve. The brand promises that Pro Tip is "everything you want in a liquid eyeliner," thanks to the fact it draws a super sharp line, it is a pigmented inky black, and it is long-wearing and won't smudge.

The pen is made from flexible fibres that "hug the curve of the lash line to create the most precise definition," hence aiding the liner process. It also has an internal ball shaker that ensures the product flows freely and smoothly through the tip of the pen (because we all know there's nothing worse than dragging liner).

Glossier have designed their latest makeup addition to be there for you whichever makeup look or occasion you're going for. With their liner, you can either create a totally office-friendly pared-down look, or more of a 'done' look for night's out or a bolder winged look.

Luckily, Glossier has been friendly with their pricing yet again, and while this liner isn't as affordable as a drug store counterpart, it certainly won't break the bank at £15. It's also available to buy as part of a set named 'The Eye Trio,' which contains Pro Tip, Lash Slick (the best ever low-key mascara), and Milky Oil, their waterproof makeup remover. The whole set costs £32, which means a pretty hefty saving of £7 as the whole thing is worth £39 if products are bought individually.

If you need more tips on how to use your new liner, you can hop on over to Glossier's Instagram, as they have shared a number of videos as well as helpful suggestions for how to use your Pro Tip to get the best ever look, no matter your expertise.