As the 2020 race inches along, one presidential hopeful is sounding the alarm on tech giants. After releasing a plan to break up certain big companies, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Facebook censored her ads attacking the platform. Facebook said Monday that it was in the process of putting the ads back up after the backlash.

"Three companies have vast power over our economy and our democracy. Facebook, Amazon, and Google," the ads read, according to Politico, which first reported the story. "We all use them. But in their rise to power, they've bulldozed competition, used our private information for profit, and tilted the playing field in their favor."

Warren's campaign put the ads up on Friday — the same day she released her plan to break up the companies — and were soon removed. According to Politico, a message was placed on the images reading, "This ad was taken down because it goes against Facebook's advertising policies." The platform told The Guardian that its policy forbids use of the corporate logo in its advertisements, and other anti-big tech ads Warren published Friday were allowed to stay on the platform.

A company spokesperson told Politico on Monday that it would put the ads back up "in the interest of allowing robust debate." Bustle has reached out to Facebook for further comment.

Warren slammed Facebook for temporarily taking down her ads. "Curious why I think FB has too much power?" she tweeted on Monday. "Let's start with their ability to shut down a debate over whether FB has too much power."

