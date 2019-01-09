Fact-Checking Trump's Border Speech Reveals He's Stretching His Case Pretty Far

On Tuesday evening, the president of the United States addressed the country amidst an ongoing government shutdown caused by a stalemate over southern border wall funding. During his speech in the Oval Office, Trump shared lots of information about the state of border security — some of which was misleading. Indeed, fact-checking Trump's border speech reveals that he's stretching his case for building a border wall pretty far in some cases.

During his address, Trump repeatedly lamented what he believes are the perils associated with illegal immigration. He also told the American public that there is "a growing humanitarian and security crisis at our southern border."

The president cited the American economy, the drug trade, and criminal activity as some of the many reasons why he believes it is imperative to construct a wall along the border between the United States and Mexico. He also blamed Democrats for perpetuating the government shutdown and accused them of rescinding support for border security that he believes they have previously offered under past administrations.

In taking a closer look at Trump's claims, many of them are misleading or, at the very least, require more context. The list below lends insight into some of the key assertions Trump made during his address — and examines exactly how they may or may not further his argument for the wall.

C-SPAN on YouTube

Democratic Support For A "Physical Barrier" Trump suggested that Senator Chuck Schumer "has repeatedly supported a physical barrier in the past along with many other Democrats. They changed their mind only after I was elected.” This is somewhat accurate, although the type of border barrier supported by Schumer and other Democrats was much different than the wall that Trump is proposing. As the Washington Post reported, Schumer and other Democrats did vote to support the Secure Fence Act of 2006. The bill allowed for the construction of a 700-mile fence along certain areas of the U.S.-Mexico border. As PolitiFact reported, the fence is not a continuous one. It also has miles of gaps between fence segments and even openings in areas of the fence itself, the outlet indicated. PolitiFact also noted that Trump himself characterized the fence as an essentially non-existent wall, saying during the 2016 presidential campaign, "... it was such a little wall, it was such a nothing wall."

Drugs Coming Across The Border Trump suggested that a lack of border security is responsible for the alarming number of heroin-related deaths in the United States. “Every week, 300 of our citizens are killed by heroin alone, 90% of which floods across from our southern border," the president said. While it is accurate that around 90 percent of the heroin in the United States comes from Mexico, only a small amount of it comes into the country through illegal border crossings, a 2018 Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) report found. The report indicated that the vast majority of heroin that enters the United States arrives through legal entry ports, meaning that a wall meant to curb illegal immigration would do little to stop heroin trafficking.

Americans Are Hurt By Illegal Immigration In his address, Trump revealed why he believes illegal immigration is negatively affecting American citizens. "... All Americans are hurt by uncontrolled, illegal migration. It strains public resources and drives down jobs and wages. Among those hardest hit are African-Americans and Hispanic Americans." There is certainly not consensus on the notion that immigration (legal and illegal) is bad for the American economy, as CNN reported. This topic is often heavily debated among economists and, indeed, many believe that immigration brings economic benefits for both immigrants and citizens. For example, Kevin Shih, an assistant professor of economics at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, told The Conversation U.S. about some of these benefits. “Both individual workers and employers constantly readjust to changing conditions.," Shih said. "In fact, many economists have found evidence that natives quickly adjust to the labor market forces of immigration and in a way that often yields positive benefits.” Moreover, NPR also reported that there is not consensus that illegal immigration causes a strain on public resources. The outlet noted that, while illegal immigration may increase the cost of government services in some locations, immigrants also compensate for these costs by paying taxes.

Number Of Illegal Border Crossings "Every day customs and border patrol agents encounter thousands of illegal immigrants trying to enter our country," Trump claimed on Tuesday evening. As the New York Times noted, this remark is somewhat misleading. Customs and Border Protection reports from November 2018 reveal that around 1,700 people tried to cross the border illegally each day. The paper stated that this number would reach over 2,000 if you include individuals who are deemed inadmissible (those who try to enter the country legally but are turned away), but inadmissible crossings are not the same as illegal ones.