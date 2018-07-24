Not everyone can afford to purchase $60 eyeshadow palettes or $110 brush sets, which is why it's such a blessing when budget brands expand into the makeup world and bring quality but affordable cosmetics into the market. And now popular fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova is expanding into makeup, throwing its hat into the cosmetics empire ring.

The Los Angeles brand releases hundreds of new looks every week and is huge in the Instagram world — where influencers like the Kardashians wear their form fitting dresses and bodysuits — but doesn't attach the A-list price tag that you would assume would go with the pieces. Many of their body-con and fashion forward dresses hover around the $30 mark, and it's rare to see a piece creep into the $50 threshold. Which is why it's so exciting to hear that the brand is now set to start its own beauty line.

In an interview with Business of Fashion, Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghain shared that they are preparing to launch Fashion Beauty, expanding their store into a lifestyle label.

"We are transforming FashionNova.com into a one-stop shop lifestyle destination," Saghian revealed. But that doesn't mean you can expect to be stocking up on budget lipsticks and fairly priced concealers any time soon. The process is going to take a while. Actually, a year or two to be exact, where the first beauty collection will drop sometime later this year or early next year.

If you're a regular shopper at Fashion Nova, then you will know that the store already carries a modest selection of beauty products, offering everything from liquid lipsticks, to fake eyelashes, to highlighters, but from different brands. If you go underneath their "Beauty" section online, you will find over 300 items to choose from, letting you stock up on palettes that are under the $10 mark and makeup brushes that are less than $5 a pop. But Fashion Nova hasn't had an in-house beauty collection yet.

In addition to this, Saghian shared that the brand wants to expand its beauty offerings drastically, to the point where they wouldn't just have a few indie brands to choose from, but also the kind of major brands that you could find inside Ulta and Sephora.

For example, right now the store is carrying under-the-radar indie labels like LALAFOX and Beauty People, which are both K-beauty brands. Adding in a wider, more well-known range would be a huge shift in what the store is currently doing.

Of course, it's not uncommon for fast-fashion brands to expand into the beauty world, just like their designer counterparts. (Think of Dior Beauty, Chanel lipstick, or Christian Louboutin nail polish.) Stores like Bohoo.com and PrettyLittleThing.com have launched namesake beauty brands just this year, where Boohoo Beauty now has everything from glitter pigments to a variety of eyeshadow palettes, and PrettyLittleThing Beauty has things like glitter balm sets and a "Full Works Face Palette," which houses 40 eyeshadows, 20 lip glosses, and three brushes for just $15. If Fashion Nova is heading in that direction, then beauty lovers can rejoice.