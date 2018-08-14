Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday in Los Angeles was a fashion-studded, wild event, and now there is a $35 Fashionnova version of Kylie Jenner's sequined romper, in case you were in the mood to copy the Barbie-like look. During the bash, the birthday girl wore not one, but two different birthday outfits: an '80s inspired, magenta silk mini and a Swavorksi crystal studded romper.

If you're getting Barbie vibes from the outfits, you could be onto something. Especially considering what outfits her sisters wore, where Khloe, Kim, Kourtney, and Kendall all showed up wearing something either sparkly, latex, mini, or full of cutouts. The party ended up at a hot-pink-lit club called Delilah’s, where guests such as Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, Cara Delevingne, Winnie Harlow, Travis Scott, and French Montana lingered on the dance floor. Everything was pink that night, from the balloons, to the tinsel, to the pink ball pit, to the confetti that fell from the ceiling, tying in that classic Malibu-Barbie aesthetic. In fact, her birthday cake was topped off with a literal Barbie that wore Jenner's outfit, who was face down in a toilet, seemingly passed out or in the middle of tasting her shots twice. Was it foreshadowing? Anyone who has had a 21st birthday can answer that one: yes.

While the party sounded epic, the outfits were the real highlight of the night. Since she was the star of the show, Jenner wore two outfits, where the first one was the hot pink, silk cutout dress.

The second one, which she changed into for the late-night festivities, was a custom-made LaBourjoisie jumpsuit covered in pink Swarovski-crystals, and that is the very one that has been in high demand since its debut.

According to Elle, Jenner helped to custom create it with the designer, and the outfit took nearly two weeks to make and cost a whopping $8,000. The concept behind the design was simple: it needed to be the perfect pink and it had to be show stopping. "We incorporated our signature crystallization into a jumpsuit design that would showcase Kylie’s infamous curves. Thousands of pale pink Swarovski crystals were applied to create a starburst effect, producing a hypnotizing glimmer iconic for a 21st birthday," the LaBourjoisie team told Elle.

This wasn't the first time that the Kardashian-Jenner clan had worn LaBourjoisie, where Kendall Jenner wore a LaBourjoisie design for her own 21st birthday, which was inspired by Paris Hilton's slinky mini dress look from the early '00s.

You can see how Kylie Jenner was inspired with that same look, but made it all her own by transforming it into a strapless romper bursting with pink. And since so many people were agog over it, affordable retail store Fashionnova decided to create a dupe of it for a cool $35.

A tube top with bike shorts, the strapless romper went from an XS to a 3X, but as expected, it's already sold out. But there is a chance that it could restock, and you can sign up to put your name on the waitlist. Now everyone can be as fabulous as Jenner on her 21st birthday — and all for less than $40.