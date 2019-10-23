FCUK By French Connection Is Coming & It's BOLD AF

A logo that made logos problematic in the '90s is getting its very own brand. Back in the era of grunge fashion, global retail brand French Connection UK had found success in the acronym of its name when it plastered “FCUK” across the front of all its retail stores. Now, French Connection is launching the iconic FCUK name as a direct-to-consumer brand on Oct. 25.

In addition to the brand's FCUK storefronts that were displayed in the ‘90s, the actual apparel items French Connection sold were designed in tandem with the name and held nothing back. Tees featured the logo as part of phrases like “hot as fcuk”, “cool as fcuk,” and the memorable “fcuk fashion” among others. The new FCUK brand offers a resurgence of the impactful messages, but in a minimalist way throughout all of its items. From long-sleeved tees and crop tops to backpacks and sweat sets, there’s FCUK logos everywhere, ust like the old days.

“The FCUK brand has always been irreverent and disruptive, said President of French Connection US Carolyn Glynos. “It is deeply rooted in our heritage and the new generation has naturally connected with it. Our goal is to empower them to express themselves through their individual style and to have fun while doing it.”

The FCUK brand will be centered around genderless basics, like crop spaghetti straps, baggy pants, crew neck tees and jogger sets, jackets, and iridescent Zenon-like sets that will range between $28 and $248. The collection is currently offered in sizes XS-XXL, however Bustle has reached out to French Connection on whether sizes will be extended or not. The '90s brand will be exclusively available on FCUK.com and select specialty retailers.

French Connection's FCUK brand is coming at a time where bold statements matter more than ever. And lucky for the brand's following, this nostalgic line does all the work for you.