For makeup nerds, the best things in life are rich with color. Beauty lovers who can relate to this can now marvel at Fenty Beauty’s Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliners, a creamy, water-resistant eyeliner pencil that comes in matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter finishes and 20 different shades. They'll be available to shop beginning Jan. 16.

Since the Fenty Beauty brand first launched in 2017, the brand has only carried liquid eyeliner products. The original Flyliner came out in June 2018, which only came in a matte black shade called "Cuz I’m Black." The brand later expanded into vibrantly colored liquid eyeliners for summer 2019 with its Vivid Liquid Liner Trios. But now, fans are getting Fenty Beauty’s very first pencil eyeliners and they feature a smudge-proof, water-resistant formula that promises to go on smooth and last all day.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty Courtesy of Fenty Beauty Courtesy of Fenty Beauty Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

The vast color offerings isn't the only reason to get excited about this pencil — the names of each liner is unique and fun, too. Rihanna is bringing back the original "Cuz I'm Black" shade in the Flypencil formula, but fans are also getting color names like "Black Card" (a black glitter), "Moon Dunes" (a frosty light gray), "In Big Truffle" (a deep brown matte), "Space Cookie" (a brown metallic), "Navy or Die" (a navy blue shimmer), "Sea About It" (An ocean blue color), "Grillz" (a gold yellow), and "Chromwrecker" (a white metallic) to name a few.

Each of the Flypencils will retail for $22 when available. You can start shopping the entire 20 shades in stores and online at Sephora, Sephora inside JC Penny, and FentyBeauty.com.