Rihanna is going to make this your most colorful summer yet, thanks to her new Fenty Beauty drops. Fenty Beauty announced eyeliner trios and satin-finish lipsticks. Both collections are all about bright rainbow hues, giving your makeup drawer a jolt of color.

The new eyeliner bundles are called Vivid Eyeliner Trios, and three assortments are coming out. This wouldn't be Fenty Beauty's first color eyeliner product. In addition to its liquid liner dubbed Flyliner, Fenty Beauty also has a series of glittery liners from its Galaxy Collection. Called the Eclipse Eye Trio, the liners have a transforming metallic-to-glitter formula that allows you to choose your own finish. The difference is that they come in deep, moody shades like dark sapphire blue, metallic forest green, and deep mauve.

On the other hand, the new Vivid Eyeliner Trios look just as their name suggests: vivid. The three bundles are named Baecay, Baeside, and Baewatch, instantly capturing summer in the clever branding. The liners come in soft neon colors that glide on in one easy stroke. There is already a preview of the product on Fenty Beauty's site, where you can see the individual swatches.

Baeside comes in a range of tropical pops, with shades Papaya Mama (a tropical papaya hue,) Lime Feva (a lime color,) and Skinny Dip (a periwinkle blue.)

Baewatch takes the shades deeper, where the bundle comes with Hollapeno (a bold green,) Techno Beet (a bright berry,) and Hot Tub Club (a sky blue.)

Baecay goes in a different direction, playing with bright pastel hues. The package deal comes with Hotti Alert (pastel pink,) Wet T-Shirt (a pure white,) and Banana Blaze (pastel yellow.)

To match your bold cat eye look, Fenty Beauty also launched a lipstick collection with equally juicy hues. Poutsicle is a stain lipstick collection with seven juicy high-impact shades. The formula is ultra-creamy and lightweight, making it the perfect lip for the hot summer.

The collection has shades like Purpsicle (a vivid purple,) Sun Snatched (a blazing orange,) Alpha Doll (a tropical orchid,) and Go Deep (a bold teal blue.)

But the bold hues don't end there. Poutsicle also has Tropic Tantrum (a neon bright pink,) Motorboat (an electric sky blue,) and Hot Blooded (a juicy candy apple.)

While the colors are amazing, not everyone knows what to do with such sizzling shades in their makeup bag. While half of the fun is taking the liquid liners and satin lipsticks and figuring out ways to wear them, Fenty Beauty also has a slew of ideas to start you off.

On the collections' product pages, there are photo carousals of models wearing the liners and lipsticks. Each of the photos showcase interesting ways to use the items. Just take a look at what you can make with the Vivid Liquid Eyeliner Trios.

While the looks are explosive on their own, the colorful eye techniques are bumped up another level when matched with contrasting hues from the Poutsicle collection.

Make this your most colorful summer yet with the new Fenty Beauty eyeliner and lipstick drop. You can shop them on May 10 at Sephora and Fenty Beauty.