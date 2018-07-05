Summer is heating up in more ways than one because Fireball Party Buckets are a thing. With 20 mini bottles in each bucket, you can bring everyone at the next summer soiree their own little bottle of fire. While arriving at a summer barbecue with a Fireball Party Bucket might not be as classy a turning up with a bouquet of rosé, because the world is one big dumpster fire, it's pretty punny. And, if you like it hot and spicy, Fireball is going to be your go-to summer drink.

"If you haven't tried it yet, just imagine what it feels like to stand face-to-face with a fire-breathing dragon who just ate a whisky barrel full of spicy cinnamon," Fireball said on its website. "Live it, love it, shoot it — what happens next is up to you." Made with real cinnamon, and other top-secret ingredients, Fireball Party Buckets provide everyone at the summer barbecue with an after-dinner aperitif, and Fireball won't give you beer breath.

You can also head to the Fireball Whisky website for drink recipes and mixer ideas, including the summer hangover cure Breakfast In Hell. One part Fireball Whisky, one part Irish whiskey, and one part butterscotch schnapps, this chilled breakfast shot will right your sinking ship. Just don't forget to chase it with some food.

Spirited Gifts/Bustle

If you want to score yourself a Fireball Party Bucket for your next backyard bash, the best deal online is at Think Liquor where you can grab a party bucket for $28.99, which breaks down to less than $1.50 a bottle. It's also available on Spirited Gifts at a higher price, and in-store at places like Total Wine & More for $21.99.

Aside from getting 20 mini bottles of Fireball, the bucket can also double as a sand pail when you're at the beach. And, if you get bored at the beach after using your party bucket to build sand castles, you can download the Fireball app and play Dragons, Dice, and Dares. A super intense version of truth or dare, this game could have you running around the boardwalk in a toilet-paper hat.

Obviously the more Fireball that's involved, the more bananas the game's going to get, which means you're definitely going to want to take some snaps and tag FireballWhisky on Twitter and Instagram. Speaking of games, the "tastes like heaven, burns like hell" tagline is so on point that it was even a question on Jeopardy. "Alex, what is Fireball?" If you knew the answer, reward yourself with a mini bottle from your Fireball Party Bucket.

If after enjoying your party bucket you notice that Fireball Whisky seems to have forgotten the letter "e" in its name, it's actually intentional. Because, Canada. "Fireball Cinnamon Whisky traces its roots back to the cold land of Canada, where 'whisky' is spelled without the letter E and people ride 'toboggans' instead of sleds," Fireball explained in its FAQs.

In Canada, where the winters tend to be cold AF, having a hot whisky to warm you up makes a lot of sense. However, it's also an ideal summer drink if you store your Fireball Party Bucket in the freezer. Just make sure to take the bottles out of the bucket first. Unfortunately, Fireball Party Buckets are not available in all 50 U.S. states. But, slow your FOMO because there's a simple solution to your party-bucket problem.

"Different states have different regulations and we highly recommend that you move to a state that embraces Fireball in all shapes and sizes," Fireball recommended on its website. Alternatively, you could just get a full-size bottle of Fireball and pour it into shot glasses. Cheers to a long, hot summer my friendlies. Because, Fireball.