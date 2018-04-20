Fitz & Olivia's Ending On 'Scandal' Made So Much Sense, Considering Their History

Spoilers for the series finale. One of the biggest questions on fans' minds before the Scandal series finale aired on Thursday night was all about whether or not Fitz and Olivia would live happily ever after, and now, we finally have our answer — whether you ship the couple or wished they'd cut things off for good. Fitz and Olivia's ending on Scandal was totally predictable, and certain Olitz fans are definitely celebrating.

Early on in the episode, it's clear that their chemistry is still there (as if there was ever any doubt). After Olivia plans to testify in order to take down B613, she turns to Fitz for comfort, and they spend one last night together, assuming that she'd be in prison the next day and it might be their last opportunity to be alone together for a long time. That scene alone answers any questions fans might have had about where their feelings were for each other, and it only becomes more obvious as the episode goes on.

After their night together, though, everything changes. Rowan surprises everyone by testifying against B613 himself, saving Olivia (and the rest of the gladiators) from being sentenced and, as it turned out, giving her and Fitz the chance to finally have a real relationship for the first time in the series' history.

Even though Mellie wants Olivia to stay in the White House with her, Olivia refuses, because this was finally her opportunity to do whatever she wanted, the one thing she's been chasing after practically since this show began seven seasons ago. And that put her with Fitz, seemingly giving them the chance at happily ever after that they'd never been able to have before.

At the end, a portrait of Olivia can be seen in the White House as two little girls look up at it in awe. Some fans are already guessing that those girls could be Fitz and Olivia's children, admiring a portrait of their mom, the president, but since the finale doesn't exactly explain what that scene is all about, you'll probably just have to use your imagination on that one.

And in the end, it had to have been Jake or Fitz; Scandal has never really presented fans with any other option. But with Jake in prison, that only left Fitz, and isn't that where Olivia's heart has been the entire time? Her relationship with Fitz has been very flawed, but it's impossible to argue that, despite their issues, he's the one Olivia has always wanted to be with. And now, she finally gets what she wanted.

Considering that so much of Scandal — where these two are concerned, anyway — has been about that common thread Olivia and Fitz share about wanting to escape their lives to live like normal people, of course they find their way back to each other in the end, as soon as they are both free. Olivia no longer has an obligation to the White House or to OPA, and Fitz is no longer married or president. They're free of all the obstacles they once had to fight in order to be together (often in secret), so it makes sense that Scandal, in closing, would give them the chance to find happiness together, too.

Although fans, sadly, did not get to see Olivia and Fitz in their Vermont home making jam like they always planned, it looks like they do finally get to be together in the way they always wanted, without anything holding them back. And if they end up becoming a political power couple again somewhere down the line? Well, Washington D.C. will probably be that much better for it.