The school shooting last year in Parkland, Florida was the impetus for a nationwide gun reform movement, as well as a comprehensive state law to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future. But now, Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act could be in jeopardy because of a new statehouse bill filed on Monday. State Rep. Mike Hill proposed a bill to repeal many of the gun control measures, saying they violate Floridians' Second Amendment rights.

Three weeks after the shooting on Feb. 14, 2018, with the March For Our Lives movement just beginning, former Gov. Rick Scott signed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act. The piece of legislation raised the legal age for gun purchases, imposed a three-day waiting period, and allowed for some school employees to be armed.

The new bill, HB 175, basically rolls back the new age requirement and waiting period. It would also remove a ban on bump stocks and prevent law enforcement officials from confiscating firearms in cases where a person could pose a threat to themselves or others.

Hill told reporters he proposed the bill because of a commitment to the Constitution. "The law that was passed last year was a direct infringement upon our Second Amendment," Hill told WEAR TV. "So I was duty bound by my oath to file this legislation to protect and defend our Second Amendment rights."

More to come ...