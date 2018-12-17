The law in Florida protecting people who shoot another person in self-defense rose to national prominence in 2012 following the death of 17 year-old black teen Trayvon Martin. Now, following a court ruling, Florida's "stand your ground" law will protect police officers in addition to private citizens. This will come into play in wrongful shooting cases, reports say, making it even more difficult to potentially prosecute police officers.

The Stand Your Ground law in Florida offers immunity to those who can claim that they killed another person in an act of self defense, according to The New York Times. As the Times explained, a successful claim under the Stand Your Ground law during the pretrial phase of the case means that the defendant can avoid prosecution entirely. Up until today, only private citizens had ever attempted to claim Stand Your Ground immunity — but now it's an option for police officers as well.

The case that expanded Stand Your Ground began in 2013, as CNN wrote. Peter Peraza, a sheriff's deputy in Broward County, killed Jermaine McBean, a 33 year-old black computer engineer who was carrying an air rifle across his shoulders. As The New York Times explained, Peraza swore under oath that McBean had ignored his shouted orders to drop the rifle, and that Peraza had only shot McBean after that.

Later, the Times wrote, photographic evidence revealed that McBean had been wearing earbuds when Peraza shot him, which went directly against Peraza's sworn testimony that there had been nothing to prevent McBean from obeying his orders to drop the gun.

