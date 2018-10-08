Follow Elisabeth Rosario For The Entrepreneurship Inspo Your Timeline Needs

If being an entrepreneur is on your goals list but you don't know where to start, Elisabeth Rosario's journey is great inspiration. The proud daughter of immigrants, Rosario runs a tech PR consultancy and is the founder of The Latinx Collective, a newsletter that celebrates achievements within the Latinx community. That's why she's included in this special edition of Bustle's Must Follow, in which we highlight the incredible Latinx voices you need to follow on Instagram and Twitter.

Describe yourself in one line, including how you identify and what you do.

“I am the daughter of immigrants from the Dominican Republic, currently living in New York City where I'm an entrepreneur running a tech PR consultancy and writing a newsletter sharing celebratory news about the Latinx community.”

What do you hope people take away from following you on social media?

“I'm working on building out The Latinx Collective (on Instagram and Twitter) where you can expect to see only positive, celebratory, and inspiring news about Latinx people, culture, and community. Today more than ever we need to see a different narrative about our many contributions and successes. We cannot accept what the current administration is saying about us.”

When did you first feel that you were a voice for the Latinx community?

“I work in the tech and VC industries, and because I'm in the communications space I work in parallel to the media industry as well. We all know by now that these are spaces that are not welcoming to Black or Latinx people, especially as you get more senior in your role. I was fortunate (and worked really hard) to break in and want to help others like me do the same. I think it's crucial we have more Latinx [journalists] in mainstream media newsrooms telling our stories from our own perspectives, and that we have more Latinx tech entrepreneurs and investors changing the future.”

Who's another Latinx person you would recommend to follow on social media?

“I am really inspired by @Dominicanabroad. Seeing another Dominican woman traveling around the world and sharing her personal experiences with different people and cultures is really inspiring and important to me.”

Follow Elisabeth Rosario on Twitter, @emrosario.