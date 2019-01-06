Federal workers have already seen the pains of the government shutdown — with some 800,000 people being either furloughed or working without pay. Soon, though, the government shutdown could endanger SNAP food stamp benefits, CBS News reported. That could put the food source of some 42 million Americans at risk.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has enough money for the month of January, and there is another $3 billion in emergency funds for February. But, that is not enough to pay the estimated $4.8 billion bill for the month. President Trump threatened on Friday that the shutdown could continue for months or years.

Dottie Rosenbaum, a senior fellow for the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, told NBC News that the February budget gap amounts to about $90 taken from each of the 19 million households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The average monthly payment that families receive is about $245.

"Even if the President and Congress resolve the shutdown by February, depending on the decisions the Administration makes in the coming one to two weeks, households could experience a substantial delay in receiving their full SNAP allotment for February because of the operational challenges that states and EBT contractors face," Rosenbaum told NBC News, underlining the precarious situation the program is in.

More to come ...