It's the quintessential blow out sale of the summer! The Forever 21 Labor Day 2018 Sale offers massive, wallet-preserving, and wardrobe-enhancing deals 'n' steals. Through Labor Day Weekend, the trendy, fast fashion retailer is offering an additional 50 percent off sale items.

Go ahead and pause for a second to let that sink in. The deal takes half off the price of on-sale pieces that were already incredibly affordable at full price and to begin with. Shoppers will basically enjoy double the savings through Monday, Sept. 3.

The sale applies to both in store and online purchases and across categories — from women to men to accessories to plus sizes to girls. It's truly a wide-ranging, far-reaching, and utterly epic sale.

You can rebuild your entire wardrobe without breaking the bank. You can scoop up tons of pieces for layering and incorporate them into your fall closet. Or you can grab end-of-season, summer basics and essentials and store them for next year. There are loads of cute pieces that will never go out of style and that you can revisit in summer of 2019.

All you have to do is browse, load up your cart with sale items, and then enter the "EXTRA50" code at checkout when shopping online in order to grab that extra discount.

Courtesy of Forever 21

It's legit a beast of a sale. Don't snooze! Take some time away from that BBQ and or from lounging by the pool in order to engage in a little retail therapy.

The sale features hundreds of marked down items — from $8 crop tops and rompers to $12 denim shorts. You might want to specifically carve an hour or seven out of your schedule this weekend so that you can properly devote enough time to shopping this sale. There are pages upon pages of items, so you want to be sure and have a game plan going in. That way, you pick the best pieces rather than grabbing items simply because they are so affordable.

Below are some of our pics for inspo and to assist you in shopping efficiently.

1. Jean Shorts

Braided Trim Denim Shorts $12 These high-waist, light wash jean shorts with rainbow braid trim give off such a vintage '80s vibe. You can wear them on those still-warm, early fall days or add a pair of opaque tights if you want to get a little funky. They are $12 on sale — down from $22.90. Take another 50 percent off and on to the next one! Buy Now

2. Crop Top

Sheer Lace Crop Top $8 This crop top could have been cribbed from Kylie Jenner's kloset. It's just $8 on sale. It'll cost you $4 when all is said and done, though. You can wear it with a denim skirt, leggings, or jeans. Buy Now

3. Wrap Dress

Surplice Wrap Dress $10 That's a wrap. This textured dress is already marked down to $10 from its original $20 price tag. Reduce it with the Labor Day deal and whoa — a $5 frock. What. A Steal. Buy Now

4. Graphic Tee

Royal Wedding Crasher Tee $7.12 This white graphic tee nods to Meghan and Harry fever. It's also ridiculously cheap at $7. Half it and you are making out like a fashion bandit. Buy Now

5. Army Jacket

Grommet Zip-Front Jacket $12 This olive-hued, Army-inspired jacket is cozy. It'll keep you warm and stylish once the weather breaks and gets chilly. It's also roomy enough to pair with a cropped leather biker jacket for the ultimate layered look. Oh, and it's $6 with all the discounts. Buy Now

The only other fine print you need to know is that sale and clearance merch are all final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged. The offer cannot be combined with any other promotions. You cannot apply the discount to gift cards purchases or to shipping costs, either.

There are so many shopping options — "shoptions?"— with the Forever 21 Labor Day sale. You can't go wrong with an extra 50 percent off already on-sale items!

Your bank account and your closet will both benefit from this promotion!