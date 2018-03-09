A long time ago in a galaxy not-so-far away, MTV was a place without Jersey Shore and The Hills. Although the channel has had the same name since 1981, the shows and artists have changed a whole lot. The Forever 21 x MTV Collection is filled with throwbacks to make you remember the good ol' days. Like coming home from school and watching a TRL that didn't constantly feature reality show cast members.

If you thought the '90s fad was over, think again. The millennial brand Forever 21 teamed up with MTV to create a collection filled with tie-dye prints, neon colored tops and dad caps combined with trendy styles. Because there's nothing millennials love more than reminding you that they are all about the '90s with their outfits.

The collection brings in a little bit of '80s nostalgia as well. There's cheetah print and the classic logo, so it's great for just about everyone. That's the beauty of this network — a variety of generations have a connection to it.

“MTV is one of the most iconic networks, and its fans span generations, demographics, cultures and continents,” Linda Chang, Forever 21's vice president of merchandising, says in a press release. “We were very excited to be able to create a nostalgic but modern collection of our customers’ favorite 80’s MTV shows.”

MTV Graphic Dad Cap, $12.90, Forever 21

As all Forever 21 collections, the line is super wearable and affordable. The MTV line has everything from t-shirts and crop-tops to windbreakers and dad caps. The bright colors and styles are great for spring to summer. Not to mention that it's the ideal way to celebrate music at your next festival.

The entire 15-piece collection is available on the Forever 21 website right now. The prices range from $12.90 for hats to $42.90 for the windbreakers. Of course, like all great things, this collab will eventually be gone for good. Just like music videos have been replaced with questionable reality shows, this collection will eventually be replaced with something else as well.

The line includes unisex styles, like tees and hats, to crop tops. There's even an MTV printed bikini that lets you celebrate your favorite era and channel all at the same time. Between the price and the styles, this collab is going to become your new summer uniform.

MTV Graphic Tee, $19.90, Forever 21

Although not all styles are available in plus sizing, the brand did include some select items in its plus size collection as well. The windbreakers and the Real World Tee are the only ones available at this time. Bustle reached out to the brand to see why they didn't include all styles in the collection or if they are coming later in the season.

The collection doesn't just celebrate the channel though. There's a shirt dedicated to some of the first reality shows on the channel. One shirt reads "The Real World '92," another that says "Top 20 Video Countdown," and "Head Bangers Ball." All shows that true '80s and '90s kids know all about. It's tim to see who the posers are.

As if all of that isn't enough, they even feature one of the ultimate '90s shows — Beavis and Butt-Head. The shirt shows the two characters being caught in a washer and is tie-dyed. Unfortunately, the design is only available in sizes small to extra-large.

Plus Size MTV The Real World Graphic Tee, $19.90

Just seeing these styles will instantly transport you back in time. If nothing else, this collab is a great way to remind your future children that there was a time before reality TV was the norm.