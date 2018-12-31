As Sen. Bernie Sanders mulls over a potential 2020 presidential bid, a number of people who worked on his previous presidential campaign are asking for a meeting. But Sanders 2016 campaign alumni aren't looking to discuss potential jobs. According to an exclusive Politico report, dozens of Sanders alumni want to discuss "issues of sexual violence and harassment" that they alleged happened on his 2016 campaign.

"In recent weeks there has been an ongoing conversation on social media, in texts, and in person, about the untenable and dangerous dynamic that developed during our campaign," Politico, which reportedly obtained a copy of the letter, quoted more than 24 staffers from Sanders' 2016 campaign as having written in a letter sent Sunday to Sanders' office. "We the undersigned request a meeting with Senator Sanders and his leadership team to discuss the issues of sexual violence and harassment on the 2016 campaign, for the purpose of planning to mitigate the issue in the upcoming presidential cycle."

The 2016 campaign alumni do not detail specific instances of alleged sexual violence or harassment in their letter, nor do they elaborate on the general types of sexual harassment and violence allegedly encountered. What's more, they told Politico that they never intended for their letter to Sanders' office to be made public.

