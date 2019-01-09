The Twitterverse gave President Donald Trump a hard time on Wednesday, even inventing a new moniker for the commander in chief after his latest goof-up. Tweeting about withholding FEMA funding from California for forest fires, Trump mispelled the word "forest" and added an extra "r." Then the Internet did its thing. These "Forrest Trump" memes and tweets mock the president for his latest typo.

On Wednesday morning, Trump took to his favorite social media site and went on the attack. "Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forrest (sic) fires that, with proper Forrest (sic) Management, would never happen," Trump tweeted. "Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money."

It didn't take long for the jokes comparing Trump to a loveable movie character to start rolling in. Twitter users started calling the president "Forrest Trump" after the title character in the movie Forrest Gump, using quotes and scenes from the movie to pick fun.

Trump evidently wasn't one to take kindly to the (mostly) friendly ribbing. He deleted the tweet and reposted with the word "forest" spelled correctly. That help make Twitter users lighten up, though, as these tweets and memes show.

1) Trumpified Versions Of Classic Quotes The originals from the movie are Hollywood classics.

2) Highlights From The Movie Top moments in history when Forrest was there (in the movie, of course).

3) Box Of Chocolates Or? This Trumpified version of the quote sounds significantly worse.

4) Forrest & Smokey The Bear Lots of ways to make jokes with this one.

5) Even The Name Itself Was A Joke Evidently there were plenty to work with, as this response shows.

6) There Was Not-So-Funny Criticism, Too Trump received a medical exemption for bone spurs.

7) Memes Made An Appearance No word on whether Trump's mom was as sweet as Sally Field's character.

8) The Other Trump Fire Jokes Remember when he said Finnish people rake their forrests and California should try it?

9) Iconic Scenes Turned Jokes Run after that spell check!