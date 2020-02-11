Four Men Have Been Arrested For The Murder Of Writer & Advocate Lyra McKee

In April 2019, writer and campaigner Lyra McKee was shot dead while observing riots taking place in Derry, Northern Ireland. Now four people have been arrested for McKee's murder. The Guardian reports that a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesman has said the suspects are aged 20, 27, 29, and 52 and were arrested under the Terrorism Act. The New IRA claimed responsibility for the murder after it took place.

The BBC reports that McKee had newly moved to Derry and was standing near a police 4x4 van when a masked gunman opened fire in the direction of the police and those stood nearby. The news of her death shocked and upset many. She’d been named Sky News young journalist of the year in 2006 and, ten years later, Forbes had named her as one of their 30 under 30 in media in Europe. McKee had also signed two book deals. And, on top of being budding writer, she was also a prominent LGBTQ rights advocate.

Speaking about the case, the Independent (via Press Association) reports that a senior investigating officer, detective superintendent Jason Murphy, has appealed for new information. “I want the community in Creggan to think about how that horrific attack impacted them personally and how it impacted the entire community,” he said.

Brian Lawless - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The detective continued:

“We saw wide-scale revulsion after Lyra was murdered and I remain determined to work with the community and local policing to convert that revulsion into tangible evidence to bring those who murdered Lyra to justice.”

The police are asking those with mobile footage from the night of the murder to submit what they captured via the Major Incident Public Portal.