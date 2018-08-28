The rest was still unwritten... until now. At least that's what's being promised of the mysterious upcoming reboot of The Hills, which was announced during the 2018 VMAs. Fans have very little information about what's to come and when the reboot will premiere, in addition to a semi-concrete idea of who's returning to the series. In an interview with Us Weekly, Delgado teased that The Hills: New Beginnings will be much more family-focused and, dare I say, more mature?

It's been eight whole years since the show left the air, and while it goes without saying that things have changed, Frankie Delgado teased to Us Weekly that the The Hills reboot will show a different stage of their lives. Fans couldn't get enough of the original series, originally centered around Lauren Conrad her squad's escapades (including tears, fights, and lots of alcohol) as twenty somethings in LA. Even after a very controversial series ending (which revealed a TV show set in its final moments), audiences seem eager for the reboot. However, the drama and storylines may not be what they're used to.

An update on Delgado's own life: he's now married and a dad of two and fans will see his family during the reboot. "Me and my family have our own fun and own little world, so you're going to see some of that stuff and it's going to be real and family focused," he told Us. "I'm sure there will be heartfelt moments and I think we're going to connect with the people who have grown with us since we first started on The Hills."

Brody Jenner's former partner in crime, along with a handful of other cast members, certainly isn't the party boy fans remember him as. "I dedicate Tuesdays to my kids and wife. I make sure that I wake up at 7 AM to take my daughter to school and I pick her up at the end of the day," he continued. "I have lunch with my wife and we go to the movies. We have a routine and it works."

It hasn't been confirmed if former leads, Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari, both married with children, will return to the series. But at the 2018 VMAs, OG Hills cast members Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, Justin Bobby, Stephanie Pratt, and Delgado reunited on the carpet, confirming their return. At the time, People teased that The Hills reboot would peek into their personal and professional lives in LA and also show their kids and friends. Obviously, they've come a long way since the old days, when most were single, fighting over love interests, and figuring out their lives in general.

The trailer shows scenic views of Los Angeles to an acoustic version of the original "Unwritten" theme song, and includes Stephanie Pratt's voiceover saying, "It's like we're all growing up. It's weird." If the show is way more family-friendly than the original, let's just hope there's a sequence in which Spencer Pratt teaches his new son Gunner about the power of crystals.