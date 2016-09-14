Audiobook fans, take note. If you've been lamenting the loss of Audible Channels access for Amazon Prime members, you're in luck: I'm happy to tell you that you can still listen to free audiobooks with Amazon Prime, and I've picked out 10 audiobooks from the hundreds available to you as a Prime member. Keep reading to find out how to access these great listens as a perk of Amazon Prime.

Back in 2016, Amazon and Audible announced a new feature, Audible Channels, which would allow Amazon Prime members to access free audiobooks and programs, without subscribing to Audible. Earlier this year, however, Audible replaced Channels with Audible Originals, leaving Amazon Prime members wondering whether and how they could access free audiobook content from Audible.

Prime members have access to free Audible content, thanks to Prime Reading — a service that provides Amazon Prime members with a rotating library of books and magazines that they can enjoy as part of their membership. You can still listen to free audiobooks with Prime, if you look for Books with Audible Narration in Prime Reading. The collection includes more than 250 Kindle Short Reads, Singles, and eBooks, at the time of this writing.

Here are 10 great audiobooks you can listen to for free with Prime:

The Paper Wife by Laila Ibrahim, narrated by Nancy Wu

In early 20th-century China, Mei Ling's parents arrange a marriage to a wealthy, Chinese-American merchant named Chinn Kai Li. Their union is already a ruse, as Mei Ling must pretend to be her widower husband's first wife in order to secure her American citizenship. When she arrives in San Francisco, however, she finds that her new husband has misrepresented himself to her and her parents. Rather than a merchant, Mei Ling has married a houseboy. To make matters worse, the orphaned girl she has befriended on her Transpacific journey, Siew, may soon be sold into sexual slavery.

Magic Bitter, Magic Sweet by Charlie N. Holmberg, narrated by Kate Rudd

An amnesiac baker with magical powers takes center stage in this novel from The Paper Magician author Charlie N. Holmberg. Maire knows how to bake feelings and talents into confections, how tasty treats can alter a person for the better. But when she's kidnapped from her village and enslaved to Allemas, Maire is forced to bake evil treats, from a gingerbread house fit for a witch, to morsels that make a person grow larger or smaller. All the while, visits from the mysterious Fyel cause Maire to begin recovering memories of who she is... and what she's capable of.

Girls on the Line by Aimie K. Runyan, narrated by Kathleen Gati

When America is swept into the First World War, Philadelphia socialite Ruby Wagner presses pause on her engagement to enlist as a "Hello Girl" in the wake of her soldier brother's death. Working as a telephone operator in France, Ruby gets a taste of what life is like when you follow your own direction. But as a budding romance with an Army medic begins to bloom, Ruby must question whether returning to her traditional life at home, or remaining under her own counsel, is the best choice for her.

Gateway to Fourline by Pam Brondos, narrated by Lauren Ezzo

While working at a costume store, broke college student Natalie accidentally discovers a gateway to another world hidden in the back of the business. This new world is the home of Nat's co-worker, Estos, and it is in dire need of saving. Teaming up with a band of rebellious exiles to save a magical kingdom sounds like a grand adventure, but Nat soon realizes that her mission may cost her everything, if she isn't careful.

Evidence of the Affair by Taylor Jenkins-Reid, narrated by Julia Whelan, George Newbern, James Daniels, and Dara Rosenberg

In this epistolary work of short fiction from Daisy Jones and the Six author Taylor Jenkins-Reid, two people, Carrie and David, begin an intimate correspondence about the affair that their spouses are having with each other. At the same time, the adulterous lovers are having a conversation of their own. Evidence of the Affair is a beautiful and brutal story you won't want to miss out on experiencing.

The Good Twin by Marti Green, narrated by Dara Rosenberg

A waitress and down-and-out artist discovers a secret that has been kept from her for her entire life in this novel. Mallory isn't happy with the way her life is going, but her twin sister — a woman she never knew existed — appears to have won the life lottery. Charly is a gallery owner, an Ivy League alum, and the heiress to a large fortune. But when Charly's fiance approaches Mallory with an offer that could irrevocably alter all of their lives, Mallory discovers that there are more secrets waiting for her, the deeper she digs into Charly's past.

Stray: Memoir of a Runaway by Tanya Marquardt, narrated by the author

Tanya Marquardt ran away from home on her 16th birthday, sure that whatever awaited her outside of her home had to be better than what she was leaving behind. Published some 20 years later, Stray looks back on the years Marquardt spent alone, forging a new family from the ashes of the bridges she burned, and pushing forward toward the future, whatever it may hold.

A Girl Divided by Ellen Lindseth, narrated by Emily Woo Zeller

In the midst of World War II, as China comes under threat from invading Japanese forces, the English-speaking daughter of a missionary man must leave the only home she has ever known and travel to the U.S. for the first time. Escorted by an American "flyboy" named Nathan, Eugenia sees the world for the first time only as it is ravaged by a war that will change everything.

The Woman Who Breathed Two Worlds by Selina Siak Chin Yoke, narrated by Christine Rendell

As a young girl, Chye Hoon dreamed of going off to school, but was prevented from doing so by the social strictures of her society. Coming to terms with her mixed Malayan and Chinese heritage, Chye Hoon learns to cook and keep house for her future husband — a Chinese man with whom she will have many children. Having embraced the traditions of her ancestors, Chye Hoon is dismayed, much later in life, when her children begin to gravitate toward Western culture.

Rapid Falls by Amber Cowie, narrated by Kate Marcin

Two decades after her boyfriend died and her sister went to prison, Cara has managed to have it all — a beautiful family, a home she can be proud of, and a successful career. When Anna's prison sentence ends, however, Cara's sister emerges with demons to wrestle. Getting her life on track with Cara's isn't easy, Anna realizes, especially when what the two of them remember about the night that changed their lives differs so much.