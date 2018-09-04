Freeform's 2018 '31 Nights Of Halloween' Schedule Is Here To Shake Up Your Holiday In The Best Way Possible
The warmth of summer may still be in the air, but Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween schedule is here to remind us that the fall season is just around the corner. And what better way is there to celebrate that fact than by watching copious amounts of spooky Halloween classics from your childhood that are guaranteed to help get you in the trick-or-treating mood? Typically, Freeform dedicates 13 days in its schedule to Halloween-themed programing. The traditional 13 days serve as a countdown of sorts to All Hallow's Eve; however, this year the network has decided to up the ante by carving out time throughout the entire month — that's 31 days total — to air nonstop Halloween favorites. And the full schedule is sure to delight fans of the witchy holiday.
As always, the fan favorite Hocus Pocus features heavily in Freeform's 2018 31 Days of Halloween programing. The Disney classic will be played a total of 29 times throughout the month, with a special marathon on Oct. 31. Last year, it played only 12 times during the 13 Nights of Halloween schedule, not counting the full-day marathon on Halloween itself. Granted, that's still a decent amount of time, but these additional 18 days that have been added to the schedule leave plenty of opportunities for you to watch the Sanderson sisters put a spell on you again and again and again.
Of course, there are still some obvious gaps in the lineup. (Once again, Beetlejuice is mysteriously MIA.) But since there's no use crying over spilled juice (beetle or otherwise), check out the full schedule below (in Eastern Standard Time) and get pumped for the biggest Halloween marathon of your life:
Monday, Oct. 1
- 5 p.m. — ParaNorman
- 7:10 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 8:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. — ParaNorman
Tuesday, Oct. 2
- 5 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 6:30 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 8:30 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Monsters University
- 12 a.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Wednesday, Oct. 3
- 4 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- 6:30 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Monsters University
- 9 p.m. — Monster House
- 12 a.m. — The Final Girls
Thursday, Oct. 4
- 5 p.m. — ParaNorman
- 7 p.m. — Monster House
- 9 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
- 12 a.m. — Teen Spirit
Friday, Oct. 5
- 12:30 p.m. — The Parent Trap (1998)
- 3:30 p.m. — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- 6:10 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
- 8:20 p.m. — The Goonies
- 12 a.m. — The Breakfast Club
Saturday, Oct. 6
- 7 a.m. — The Parent Trap (1998)
- 10:10 a.m. — Monster House
- 12:20 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- 2:50 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 4:55 p.m. — The Goonies
- 7:35 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 9:45 p.m. — Maleficent
- 11:50 p.m. — Warm Bodies
Sunday, Oct. 7
- 7 a.m. — Monster House
- 9:10 a.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- 11:40 a.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 1:50 p.m. — Alice in Wonderland (2010)
- 4:25 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 6:35 p.m. — Maleficent
- 8:40 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- 11:20 p.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)
Monday, Oct. 8
- 4 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- 6:30 p.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)
- 9 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
- 12 a.m. — Clue (1985)
Tuesday, Oct. 9
- 3 p.m. — Jurassic Park (1993)
- 6 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
- 8 p.m. — Mrs. Doubtfire
- 12 a.m. — Warm Bodies
Wednesday, Oct. 10
- 3 p.m. — The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- 6 p.m. — Mrs. Doubtfire
- 9 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. — ParaNorman
Thursday, Oct. 11
- 4:30 p.m. — ParaNorman
- 6:40 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 8:50 p.m. — Despicable Me
- 12 a.m. — The Boxtrolls
Friday, Oct. 12
- 2 p.m. — The Boxtrolls
- 4:10 p.m. — Disney's Bolt
- 6:20 p.m. — Despicable Me
- 8:30 p.m. — Disney's Frozen
- 12 a.m. — Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Saturday, Oct. 13
- 7 a.m. — ParaNorman
- 9:05 a.m. — Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- 11:10 a.m. — Disney's Bolt
- 1:15 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 2:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 5 p.m. — Disney's Frozen
- 7:25 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
- 9:30 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Monsters University
- 12 a.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
Sunday, Oct. 14
- 7 a.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- 9:30 a.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 11:10 a.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
- 1:15 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 3:25 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
- 5:30 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Monsters University
- 8 p.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 9 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania
- 11 p.m. — The Parent Trap (1998)
Monday, Oct. 15
- 4 p.m. — ParaNorman
- 6 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania
- 8 p.m. — The Parent Trap (1998)
- 12 a.m. — Monster House
Tuesday, Oct. 16
- 3:30 p.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 4:30 p.m. — Monster House
- 6:30 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- 8:55 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. — Disney's Mulan
Wednesday, Oct. 17
- 2 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- 4:30 p.m. — Disney's Mulan
- 6:30 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 8:30 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- 12 a.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
Thursday, Oct. 18
- 4 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- 6:30 p.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)
- 9 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
- 12 a.m. — Maggie
Friday, Oct. 19
- 3:30 p.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)
- 6:10 p.m. — The Goonies
- 8:50 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania
- 12 a.m. — Monster House
Saturday, Oct. 20
- 7 a.m. — Monster House
- 9:05 a.m. — ParaNorman
- 11:10 a.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 1:20 p.m. — The Goonies
- 4 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 5:35 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania
- 7:40 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 9:50 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
- 11:55 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Sunday, Oct. 21
- 7 a.m. — ParaNorman
- 9 a.m. — Spooky Buddies
- 11:05 a.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 1:15 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 3:20 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 5 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
- 7:05 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 9:15 p.m. — Maleficent
- 11:20 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
Monday, Oct. 22
- 4 p.m. — Maleficent
- 6:10 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 8:20 p.m. — The Witches of Eastwick
- 12 a.m. — Warm Bodies
Tuesday, Oct. 23
- 4 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 6:10 p.m. — The Witches of Eastwick
- 8:50 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
- 12 a.m. — Monster House
Wednesday, Oct. 24
- 4 p.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 5 p.m. — Monster House
- 7 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
- 9 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania
- 12 a.m. — Spooky Buddies
Thursday, Oct. 25
- 4 p.m. — Jurassic Park (1993)
- 7 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania
- 9 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 12 a.m. — The Final Girls
Friday, Oct. 26
- 12:30 p.m. — Jurassic Park (1993)
- 3:35 p.m. — The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- 6:40 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 8:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. — Teen Spirit
Saturday, Oct. 27
- 7 a.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)
- 9:40 a.m. — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- 12:20 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
- 2:30 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 4:40 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
- 6:50 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Monsters University
- 9:20 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania
- 11:25 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
- 11:55 p.m. — ParaNorman
Sunday, Oct. 28
- 7 a.m. — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- 9:40 a.m. — The Addams Family
- 11:50 a.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 2 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
- 2:30 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
- 4:35 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Monsters University
- 7:05 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania
- 9:10 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 11:20 p.m. — The Goonies
Monday, Oct. 29
- 4:30 p.m. — The Goonies
- 7:10 p.m. — Disney's Big Hero 6
- 9:20 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12 a.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
Tuesday, Oct. 30
- 2:30 p.m. — Disney's Big Hero 6
- 4:40 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 6:45 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 8:25 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
- 8:55 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)
- 12 a.m. — Warm Bodies
Wednesday, Oct. 31
- 7:30 a.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 11 a.m. — Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
- 11:30 a.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 12:30 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 2:40 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 4:45 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 6:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 8:55 p.m. — Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. — Hocus Pocus
Anyone else ready to celebrate Halloween as soon as possible? Oct. 1 can't get here soon enough.