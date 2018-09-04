The warmth of summer may still be in the air, but Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween schedule is here to remind us that the fall season is just around the corner. And what better way is there to celebrate that fact than by watching copious amounts of spooky Halloween classics from your childhood that are guaranteed to help get you in the trick-or-treating mood? Typically, Freeform dedicates 13 days in its schedule to Halloween-themed programing. The traditional 13 days serve as a countdown of sorts to All Hallow's Eve; however, this year the network has decided to up the ante by carving out time throughout the entire month — that's 31 days total — to air nonstop Halloween favorites. And the full schedule is sure to delight fans of the witchy holiday.

As always, the fan favorite Hocus Pocus features heavily in Freeform's 2018 31 Days of Halloween programing. The Disney classic will be played a total of 29 times throughout the month, with a special marathon on Oct. 31. Last year, it played only 12 times during the 13 Nights of Halloween schedule, not counting the full-day marathon on Halloween itself. Granted, that's still a decent amount of time, but these additional 18 days that have been added to the schedule leave plenty of opportunities for you to watch the Sanderson sisters put a spell on you again and again and again.

Of course, there are still some obvious gaps in the lineup. (Once again, Beetlejuice is mysteriously MIA.) But since there's no use crying over spilled juice (beetle or otherwise), check out the full schedule below (in Eastern Standard Time) and get pumped for the biggest Halloween marathon of your life:

Monday, Oct. 1

5 p.m. — ParaNorman

7:10 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. — ParaNorman

Tuesday, Oct. 2

5 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:30 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

8:30 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Monsters University

12 a.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Wednesday, Oct. 3

4 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

6:30 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Monsters University

9 p.m. — Monster House

12 a.m. — The Final Girls

Thursday, Oct. 4

5 p.m. — ParaNorman

7 p.m. — Monster House

9 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

12 a.m. — Teen Spirit

Friday, Oct. 5

12:30 p.m. — The Parent Trap (1998)

3:30 p.m. — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

6:10 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

8:20 p.m. — The Goonies

12 a.m. — The Breakfast Club

Saturday, Oct. 6

7 a.m. — The Parent Trap (1998)

10:10 a.m. — Monster House

12:20 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

2:50 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:55 p.m. — The Goonies

7:35 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

9:45 p.m. — Maleficent

11:50 p.m. — Warm Bodies

Sunday, Oct. 7

7 a.m. — Monster House

9:10 a.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

11:40 a.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:50 p.m. — Alice in Wonderland (2010)

4:25 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

6:35 p.m. — Maleficent

8:40 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

11:20 p.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)

Monday, Oct. 8

4 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

6:30 p.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)

9 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

12 a.m. — Clue (1985)

Tuesday, Oct. 9

3 p.m. — Jurassic Park (1993)

6 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

8 p.m. — Mrs. Doubtfire

12 a.m. — Warm Bodies

Wednesday, Oct. 10

3 p.m. — The Lost World: Jurassic Park

6 p.m. — Mrs. Doubtfire

9 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. — ParaNorman

Thursday, Oct. 11

4:30 p.m. — ParaNorman

6:40 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

8:50 p.m. — Despicable Me

12 a.m. — The Boxtrolls

Friday, Oct. 12

2 p.m. — The Boxtrolls

4:10 p.m. — Disney's Bolt

6:20 p.m. — Despicable Me

8:30 p.m. — Disney's Frozen

12 a.m. — Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Saturday, Oct. 13

7 a.m. — ParaNorman

9:05 a.m. — Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame

11:10 a.m. — Disney's Bolt

1:15 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

5 p.m. — Disney's Frozen

7:25 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

9:30 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Monsters University

12 a.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

Sunday, Oct. 14

7 a.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

9:30 a.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

11:10 a.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

1:15 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

3:25 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

5:30 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Monsters University

8 p.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

9 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

11 p.m. — The Parent Trap (1998)

Monday, Oct. 15

4 p.m. — ParaNorman

6 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

8 p.m. — The Parent Trap (1998)

12 a.m. — Monster House

Tuesday, Oct. 16

3:30 p.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

4:30 p.m. — Monster House

6:30 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

8:55 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. — Disney's Mulan

Wednesday, Oct. 17

2 p.m. — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

4:30 p.m. — Disney's Mulan

6:30 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

8:30 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

12 a.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

Thursday, Oct. 18

4 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

6:30 p.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)

9 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

12 a.m. — Maggie

Friday, Oct. 19

3:30 p.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)

6:10 p.m. — The Goonies

8:50 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

12 a.m. — Monster House

Saturday, Oct. 20

7 a.m. — Monster House

9:05 a.m. — ParaNorman

11:10 a.m. — Hocus Pocus

1:20 p.m. — The Goonies

4 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:35 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

7:40 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

9:50 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

11:55 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Sunday, Oct. 21

7 a.m. — ParaNorman

9 a.m. — Spooky Buddies

11:05 a.m. — Hocus Pocus

1:15 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:20 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

5 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

7:05 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

9:15 p.m. — Maleficent

11:20 p.m. — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Monday, Oct. 22

4 p.m. — Maleficent

6:10 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

8:20 p.m. — The Witches of Eastwick

12 a.m. — Warm Bodies

Tuesday, Oct. 23

4 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

6:10 p.m. — The Witches of Eastwick

8:50 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

12 a.m. — Monster House

Wednesday, Oct. 24

4 p.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

5 p.m. — Monster House

7 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

9 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

12 a.m. — Spooky Buddies

Thursday, Oct. 25

4 p.m. — Jurassic Park (1993)

7 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

9 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

12 a.m. — The Final Girls

Friday, Oct. 26

12:30 p.m. — Jurassic Park (1993)

3:35 p.m. — The Lost World: Jurassic Park

6:40 p.m. — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

8:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. — Teen Spirit

Saturday, Oct. 27

7 a.m. — Dark Shadows (2012)

9:40 a.m. — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

12:20 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

2:30 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

4:40 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

6:50 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Monsters University

9:20 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

11:25 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

11:55 p.m. — ParaNorman

Sunday, Oct. 28

7 a.m. — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

9:40 a.m. — The Addams Family

11:50 a.m. — Hocus Pocus

2 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

2:30 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

4:35 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Monsters University

7:05 p.m. — Hotel Transylvania

9:10 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

11:20 p.m. — The Goonies

Monday, Oct. 29

4:30 p.m. — The Goonies

7:10 p.m. — Disney's Big Hero 6

9:20 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

12 a.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

Tuesday, Oct. 30

2:30 p.m. — Disney's Big Hero 6

4:40 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

6:45 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:25 p.m. — Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

8:55 p.m. — The Addams Family (1991)

12 a.m. — Warm Bodies

Wednesday, Oct. 31

7:30 a.m. — Hocus Pocus

11 a.m. — Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

11:30 a.m. — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:30 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

2:40 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

4:45 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

6:50 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

8:55 p.m. — Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. — Hocus Pocus

Anyone else ready to celebrate Halloween as soon as possible? Oct. 1 can't get here soon enough.