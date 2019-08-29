Freeform's 31 Nights Of Halloween 2019 Schedule Includes 29 Showings Of 'Hocus Pocus'
September is almost here, which means the time for Halloween costume prep and pumpkin spice everything is approaching. But more importantly, it means that Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween television event kicks off in just over a month. Freeform has announced their 31 Nights of Halloween 2019 schedule, and you're going to want to clear your schedules so you can stay in every night.
The spooky extravaganza kicks off on Oct. 1, lasting all the way through the actual holiday on Oct. 31. As usual, the network will be airing all of your favorite Halloween movies, including The Haunted Mansion, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, and of course, Hocus Pocus, which you have 29 chances to watch this season. That equates to nearly one airing per day!
Most excitingly, Freeform will be airing the classic Ghostbusters films, all three Scream movies, and the "Treehouse of Terror" episodes of The Simpsons for the first time this season. Of course, there are some movies on the schedule that don't make much sense (what do Finding Nemo, Moana, and Iron Man have to do with Halloween?), but they're still great so who cares. In addition, Freeform will film the 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, celebrating the holiday's most iconic and hilarious pop culture moments.
Start planning your Halloween viewing schedule below.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
- 12:30 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- 3:00 p.m. Monster House
- 5:05 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 6:45 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monster's Inc.
- 8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Wednesday, Oct. 2
- 11:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless Freeform premiere
- 12:00 p.m. Monster House
- 2:05 p.m. R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House Freeform premiere
- 4:10 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon Freeform premiere
Thursday, Oct. 3
- 12:30 p.m. Edward Scissorhands
- 2:40 p.m. ParaNorman
- 4:45 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
Friday, Oct. 4
- 11:00 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins Freeform premiere
- 11:30 a.m. Hook (1991)
- 2:35 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 4:40 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 6:45 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Saturday, Oct. 5
- 7:00 a.m. ParaNorman
- 9:00 a.m. Hocus Pocus
- 11:10 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
- 1:40 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
- 3:45 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- 5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 8:00 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest Freeform premiere
- 9:00 p.m. Goosebumps Freeform premiere
- 11:30 p.m. Monster House
Sunday, Oct. 6
- 7:00 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 9:30 a.m. Monster House
- 11:30 a.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
- 1:30 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- 3:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 5:45 p.m. Goosebumps
- 8:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 10:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Monday, Oct. 7
- 11:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 12:30 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
- 1:30 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
- 4:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 6:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 8:25 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
Tuesday, Oct. 8
- 11:00 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 1:00 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 3:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 5:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
- 8:00 p.m. Iron Man
Wednesday, Oct. 9
- 11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12:40 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
- 2:45 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- 4:55 p.m. Iron Man
- 8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
Thursday, Oct. 10
- 11:00 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
- 11:30 a.m. R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
- 1:40 p.m. Monster House
- 3:45 p.m. Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo
- 6:15 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 8:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 10:30 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
Friday, Oct. 11
- 11:00 a.m. Scared Shrekless
- 11:30 p.m. Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo
- 2:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 4:05 p.m. Disney Pixar's The Incredibles
- 6:45 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
- 7:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 9:20 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Saturday, Oct. 12
- 7:00 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 9:30 a.m. Disney Pixar's The Incredibles
- 12:10 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 1:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 3:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
Saturday Scream-a-thon!
- 6:00 p.m. Scream Freeform premiere
- 8:40 p.m. Scream 2 Freeform premiere
- 11:20 p.m. Scream 3 Freeform premiere
Sunday, Oct. 13
- 7:00 a.m. Ghostbusters II
- 9:35 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 11:10 a.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 1:15 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 3:20 p.m. Disney Pixar's Finding Dory
- 5:25 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
- 7:30 p.m. Disney's Moana
- 10:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Monday, Oct. 14
- 11:30 a.m. Hocus Pocus
- 1:40 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
- 3:45 p.m. Matilda
- 5:50 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
- 8:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
Tuesday, Oct. 15
- 11:30 a.m. Matilda
- 1:40 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
- 4:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
Wednesday, Oct. 16
- 11:00 a.m. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- 1:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 3:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 5:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
Thursday, Oct. 17
- 11:00 a.m. ParaNorman
- 1:05 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 3:10 p.m. Disney's 101 Dalmatians (1996) (Live Action)
- 5:15 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 6:50 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
- 8:55 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Friday, Oct. 18
- 11:00 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
- 12:00 p.m. National Treasure
- 3:00 p.m. Scream
- 5:40 p.m. Scream 2
- 8:20 p.m. Scream 3
Saturday, Oct. 19
- 7:00 a.m. ParaNorman
- 9:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus
- 11:15 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
- 4:15 p.m. Disney's Zootopia
- 6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 8:55 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 11:25 p.m. Ghostbusters II
Sunday, Oct. 20
- 7:00 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
- 8:00 a.m. Hocus Pocus
- 10:05 a.m. Disney's Zootopia
- 12:35 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 3:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II
- 5:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 7:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 9:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 11:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
Monday, Oct. 21
- 11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 12:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 2:40 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 4:45 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 6:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 8:30 p.m. Goosebumps
Tuesday, Oct. 22
- 11:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 12:03 p.m. Scared Shrekless
- 12:35 p.m. Monster House
- 2:40 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4:20 p.m. Goosebumps
- 6:50 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
- 8:55 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Wednesday, Oct. 23
- 11:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- 1:30 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
- 3:30 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- 5:30 p.m. Disney's Moana
- 8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
Thursday, Oct. 24
- 11:00 a.m. Matilda
- 1:10 p.m. Disney's Moana
- 3:40 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 6:15 p.m. Ghostbusters II
- 8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Friday, Oct. 25
- 11:00 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
- 11:32 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 2:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II
- 4:40 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 8:55 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
Saturday, Oct. 26
- 7:00 a.m. Monster House
- 9:10 a.m. Hocus Pocus
- 11:20 a.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
- 1:25 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- 3:30 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
- 5:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 7:40 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 9:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 11:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Sunday, Oct. 27
- 7:00 a.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
- 9:00 a.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- 11:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus
- 1:15 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 2:55 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 5:00 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 7:05 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 9:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 11:20 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
Monday, Oct. 28
- 7:00 a.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
- 11:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 1:30 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 3:10 p.m. Scream
- 5:40 p.m. Scream 2
- 8:20 p.m. Scream 3
Tuesday, Oct. 29
- 7:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12:35 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
- 2:40 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- 4:45 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 6:50 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 8:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
Wednesday, Oct. 30
- 7:30 a.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
- 11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 12:30 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- 2:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 4:40 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 6:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Thursday, Oct. 31 Hocus Pocus Marathon!
- 11:30 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
- 12:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 2:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
If you need to cancel your Halloween plans in favor of spending a full day watching Hocus Pocus, your friends will understand, right?