September is almost here, which means the time for Halloween costume prep and pumpkin spice everything is approaching. But more importantly, it means that Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween television event kicks off in just over a month. Freeform has announced their 31 Nights of Halloween 2019 schedule, and you're going to want to clear your schedules so you can stay in every night.

The spooky extravaganza kicks off on Oct. 1, lasting all the way through the actual holiday on Oct. 31. As usual, the network will be airing all of your favorite Halloween movies, including The Haunted Mansion, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, and of course, Hocus Pocus, which you have 29 chances to watch this season. That equates to nearly one airing per day!

Most excitingly, Freeform will be airing the classic Ghostbusters films, all three Scream movies, and the "Treehouse of Terror" episodes of The Simpsons for the first time this season. Of course, there are some movies on the schedule that don't make much sense (what do Finding Nemo, Moana, and Iron Man have to do with Halloween?), but they're still great so who cares. In addition, Freeform will film the 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, celebrating the holiday's most iconic and hilarious pop culture moments.

Start planning your Halloween viewing schedule below.

GIPHY

Tuesday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3:00 p.m. Monster House

5:05 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:45 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monster's Inc.

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Wednesday, Oct. 2

11:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless Freeform premiere

12:00 p.m. Monster House

2:05 p.m. R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House Freeform premiere

4:10 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon Freeform premiere

Thursday, Oct. 3

12:30 p.m. Edward Scissorhands

2:40 p.m. ParaNorman

4:45 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

Friday, Oct. 4

11:00 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins Freeform premiere

11:30 a.m. Hook (1991)

2:35 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:40 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

6:45 p.m. Addams Family Values

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Saturday, Oct. 5

7:00 a.m. ParaNorman

9:00 a.m. Hocus Pocus

11:10 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

1:40 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

3:45 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:00 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest Freeform premiere

9:00 p.m. Goosebumps Freeform premiere

11:30 p.m. Monster House

Sunday, Oct. 6

7:00 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

9:30 a.m. Monster House

11:30 a.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

1:30 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

3:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus

5:45 p.m. Goosebumps

8:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

10:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Monday, Oct. 7

11:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:30 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

1:30 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)

4:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

6:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

8:25 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

GIPHY

Tuesday, Oct. 8

11:00 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:00 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

3:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

8:00 p.m. Iron Man

Wednesday, Oct. 9

11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

2:45 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

4:55 p.m. Iron Man

8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

Thursday, Oct. 10

11:00 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:30 a.m. R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

1:40 p.m. Monster House

3:45 p.m. Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo

6:15 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

10:30 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

Friday, Oct. 11

11:00 a.m. Scared Shrekless

11:30 p.m. Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo

2:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus

4:05 p.m. Disney Pixar's The Incredibles

6:45 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

7:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:20 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Saturday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30 a.m. Disney Pixar's The Incredibles

12:10 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

3:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

Saturday Scream-a-thon!

6:00 p.m. Scream Freeform premiere

8:40 p.m. Scream 2 Freeform premiere

11:20 p.m. Scream 3 Freeform premiere

Sunday, Oct. 13

7:00 a.m. Ghostbusters II

9:35 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

11:10 a.m. The Addams Family (1991)

1:15 p.m. Addams Family Values

3:20 p.m. Disney Pixar's Finding Dory

5:25 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

7:30 p.m. Disney's Moana

10:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Monday, Oct. 14

11:30 a.m. Hocus Pocus

1:40 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

3:45 p.m. Matilda

5:50 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

8:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

GIPHY

Tuesday, Oct. 15

11:30 a.m. Matilda

1:40 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

4:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

Wednesday, Oct. 16

11:00 a.m. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

1:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus

3:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

5:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

Thursday, Oct. 17

11:00 a.m. ParaNorman

1:05 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:10 p.m. Disney's 101 Dalmatians (1996) (Live Action)

5:15 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

6:50 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

8:55 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Friday, Oct. 18

11:00 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

12:00 p.m. National Treasure

3:00 p.m. Scream

5:40 p.m. Scream 2

8:20 p.m. Scream 3

Saturday, Oct. 19

7:00 a.m. ParaNorman

9:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus

11:15 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

4:15 p.m. Disney's Zootopia

6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:55 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

11:25 p.m. Ghostbusters II

Sunday, Oct. 20

7:00 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

8:00 a.m. Hocus Pocus

10:05 a.m. Disney's Zootopia

12:35 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

3:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II

5:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus

7:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

11:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

Monday, Oct. 21

11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

12:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

2:40 p.m. Addams Family Values

4:45 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

8:30 p.m. Goosebumps

GIPHY

Tuesday, Oct. 22

11:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:03 p.m. Scared Shrekless

12:35 p.m. Monster House

2:40 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:20 p.m. Goosebumps

6:50 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

8:55 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Wednesday, Oct. 23

11:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

1:30 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

3:30 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

5:30 p.m. Disney's Moana

8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

Thursday, Oct. 24

11:00 a.m. Matilda

1:10 p.m. Disney's Moana

3:40 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

6:15 p.m. Ghostbusters II

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Friday, Oct. 25

11:00 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:32 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

2:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II

4:40 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:55 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

Saturday, Oct. 26

7:00 a.m. Monster House

9:10 a.m. Hocus Pocus

11:20 a.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

1:25 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

3:30 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

5:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

7:40 p.m. Addams Family Values

9:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

11:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Sunday, Oct. 27

7:00 a.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

9:00 a.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

11:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus

1:15 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:55 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

5:00 p.m. Addams Family Values

7:05 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

11:20 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)

Monday, Oct. 28

7:00 a.m. Dark Shadows (2012)

11:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:30 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:10 p.m. Scream

5:40 p.m. Scream 2

8:20 p.m. Scream 3

GIPHY

Tuesday, Oct. 29

7:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

2:40 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

4:45 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

6:50 p.m. Addams Family Values

8:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

Wednesday, Oct. 30

7:30 a.m. Scooby Doo (2002)

11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

12:30 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

2:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

4:40 p.m. Addams Family Values

6:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Thursday, Oct. 31 Hocus Pocus Marathon!

11:30 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

12:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus

2:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus

4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus

6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

If you need to cancel your Halloween plans in favor of spending a full day watching Hocus Pocus, your friends will understand, right?