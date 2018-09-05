Working out can be super energizing and the post-workout feels are amazing. Not only did you find time in your super-packed schedule to get a workout in, but you actually showed up and rocked it. And while that feeling of accomplishment is awesome, the slightly sticky, smelly aftermath is, well, not so amazing. That's why it's good to have a few ways to freshen up post-workout ready to go. You don’t want to run into a friend on the street or meet up with your boyfriend for coffee when you still smell like the weight room and feel like your clothes are stuck to you. The struggle is real.

If you want to clean up after a workout without taking a shower, there are a ton of quick and easy ways to get fresh fast — whether it’s applying a bit of lightweight makeup or finding a hair care product that takes your hair from slightly sweaty to sleek and shiny. From refreshing facial sprays to texturizing dry shampoos, blotting papers, and more, we’ve found 11 of the best products on Walmart.com that will help you feel clean — even if you’re kind of not.

These Post-Workout Blotting Sheets Are Like a Shower To-Go

Soothe And Hydrate Your Skin With This Refreshing Facial Spray

This 8-in-1 Beauty Balm Will Make You Look Made-Up In Seconds

This Beachy Dry Shampoo Will Absorb Oil and Texturize Hair

Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Texturizing Dry Shampoo Spray $4 Walmart By now you probably know the wonders of dry shampoo, and this one from Not Your Mother's is an awesome pick. Not only does it actively absorb excess oils, but it also texturizes, adding back some of the oomph that your hair had before all of those bicep curls.

Skip Sweat Stains With This Invisible Antiperspirant & Deodorant Spray

Dove Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant Cool Essentials $6 Walmart You know when you leave the gym but it smells like you're still there? This spray deodorant will solve that problem. It dries quickly and lasts for up to 48 hours, so you can go from the gym to the grocery store to the coffee shop and beyond — all while smelling clean and fresh.

This Foaming Facial Cleanser Is A Cleanser and Makeup Remover In One

This Refreshing Body Mist Will Have You Smelling Fresh, Fast

Victoria's Secret Angels Only Body Mist $22 Walmart One of the best and quickest ways to cover up any lingering, sweaty gym smell is to give yourself a solid spritz of body mist. This one will have you feeling fresh with a hint of floral fragrance.

These Feminine Cleansing Wipes Will Make Sure Your Whole Body is Feeling Fresh

Eliminate Visible Oil and Sweat With These On-The-Go Blotting Papers

This Loose Finishing Powder Will Make You Look Prepped With One Sweep

Maybelline Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder $5 Walmart This mineral-based formula will help control shine while also lending in a bit of color to help hide any post-workout redness. Your skin will look smooth and healthy — just the way you like it.

This 2-in-1 Hair Dryer & Styler Will Save You So Much Time After The Gym

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler $35 Walmart If you have a little bit of extra room in your gym bag, consider this hair tool from Revlon. In one step, this gadget will both dry and style, allowing you to brush through your locks and detangle as you go. How's that for multitasking?

