So no one told you life was gonna be this way, and yet here we are at the end of an era. WarnerMedia announced on Tuesday, July 9, in an official press released provided to Bustle that Friends will be leaving Netflix in 2020 and become available to stream on WarnerMedia's new streaming platform, HBO Max. The platform is described as being "Maximized" with an extensive collection of exclusive original programming (Max Originals) and the best-of-the-best from WarnerMedia’s enormous portfolio of beloved brands and libraries. Hence where an iconic sitcom like Friends comes into the picture. So if you can't bare the idea of parting from your favorite Central Perk gang, all 236 episodes will still be there for you — just not on Netflix.

Netflix confirmed the news on Twitter, posting about how sad it is to see such a great series leave its service. "The One Where We Have to Say Goodbye," Netflix tweeted shortly after the announcement. "We're sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in the US). Thanks for the memories, gang." The tweet was also accompanied by a coffee emoji — a fitting nod to the show's preferred drink of choice.

Friends won't be the only series making its way over to this new streaming platform, though. Accompanying Ross, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Monica, and Chandler on this journey will be Pretty Little Liars and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air along with brand new CW shows, including Batwoman and Katy Keene, giving TV lovers plenty of incentive to add this streaming service to their repertoire. (The launch date and cost of HBO Max, however, has yet to be revealed.)

In regards to original content, Greg Berlanti, best known for his work on shows like Dawson's Creek, The Flash, Riverdale, and You, has signed on to create “four movies focused in the young adult space." Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine company is set to produce at least two films for the streaming platform.

More to come...