The Gabi Fresh X Playful Promises lingerie collection is back with a new line of plus-size intimates launching Tuesday (Mar. 17). Gabi Fresh (AKA Gabi Gregg) announced it with an Instagram post, sharing a photo of herself in a bright blue lingerie set from her collection.

In the photo, Gregg wears the Lyla bra, High Waist Knicker, and Suspender Belt, all of which retail for under $29. In fact, out of the 20 items, nothing in the collection is more than $49. In a second post, the designer shared an image of the black lace set with the Strapped Up Bra and High Waist Knickers.

The collection is available in sizes 12-24 and bra sizes 36-44 B-K. There is something for everyone in the new offering, which boasts colors, prints, black satin, red lace, and even blue garter belts. With straps, cut-outs, and mesh paneling, each and every piece is playful and risqué, marking a new direction in the plus-size intimates market which rarely strays from classic, conservative, and frankly boring designs.

Gregg doesn't skimp on support, however, adding dual shoulder straps, underwires, full cups, and more. As for the bottoms, there are bikinis, high-waisted briefs and thongs in the mix to cater to every shopper's lingerie style.

Ahead, find the whole collection, shoppable now.