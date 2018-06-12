Whether donning the Wonder Woman costume or not, this actor is ready to bring her fighting chops to the big screen. On Monday, Deadline revealed Gal Gadot's upcoming lead role in Red Notice, her first major movie gig since she starred in Wonder Woman and Justice League. Most details about the upcoming movie remain under wraps, but the action-thriller is sure to be filled with serious butt-kicking, especially with Gadot's leading counterpart (and former Fast & Furious co-star) Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

According to Deadline, the action flick is described as a "globe-trotting, action-comedy, heist thriller." Gadot will reportedly play a "brilliant and mysterious figure in the art world," and a third male actor will join the team as another leading star. Johnson reportedly has been tied to the film since February. According to IMDB, the film is about an Interpol agent who tracks down the world's most wanted art thief (which could potentially be Gadot's role). This is huge news for Gadot fans, seeing as how the film marks the star's first big role outside of Wonder Woman and the DC Universe.

But fear not, Wonder Woman fans, Red Notice won't interfere with Wonder Woman 2, which is reportedly in the process of shooting now. While Wonder Woman 2 is set to premiere in 2019, Red Notice production won't even begin until April 2019 (and will premiere in June 2020, according to Deadline). Gadot will also play former TV journalist Lisa Howard in the upcoming Cold War film My Dearest Fidel (which is also by Warner Brothers, home of Wonder Woman). It seems as huge as the Wonder Woman phenomenon became, Gadot is eager to show the world her range of skills.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Until this point, Gadot has played Wonder Woman in two other major DC films: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). While she's been at the acting game for a while, appearing in films ranging from the Fast & Furious franchise to 2016's Keeping Up With the Joneses, it was the game-changing Wonder Woman that truly put her on the map. Her collaboration with director Patty Jenkins was an immediate history-maker.

Bringing in over $800 million worldwide, Wonder Woman was the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman and the highest-grossing superhero origin film, according to IndieWire. Last September, it was revealed that Jenkins would become the highest-paid female director in history with her negotiations for Wonder Woman 2. In a January interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gadot said Wonder Woman just "felt special" even if the rapid success wasn't totally expected.

According to ComicBook.com, the highly-anticipated Wonder Woman sequel will take place in the '80s (following the first film's WWI setting). In early June, Jenkins changed her social media profile header to a WW84 logo, which has an '80s aesthetic. At CinemaCon, Jenkins revealed, "This film is set in the '80s, she has to deal with the temptation of our world, and face extraordinary odds."

And in addition to her nonstop acting hustle, Gadot has been a strong advocate for Time's Up. During her acceptance speech for the #SeeHer Award at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards, Gadot spoke to the significant moment in the entertainment industry. "Although this is progress, there is still a long way to go," she said. "We've been witnessing a movement in our industry and society and I want to share this award with all the women and men who stand for what's right... We will continue to band together to make strides uniting for equality."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gadot's a game-changing star both on and off screen, and she'll be sure to shine in Red Notice, Wonder Woman 2, and any project she's a part of moving forward.