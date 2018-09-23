Naming your baby is probably one of the hardest things about having one, if only because there are just so many names to choose from. There are traditional names, popular names, and family names. There are also names inspired by your favorite shows, movies, or books. And it seems a lot of Westeros fans have decided to go this route, because Game of Thrones baby names in the UK have been rising in popularity, and the choices are definitely good ones.

Game of Thrones — which centers around a fantastical world of White Walkers, wildlings, royal feuds, a fair amount of incest, and plot twists — has become one of the most popular TV shows this decade. It has created its own sort of legend and legacy, while also creating loyal fans that not only stick with it through every plot twist, but who also theorize their hearts out. It's safe to say that if any show is going to have fans that name their children after its characters, it'd be Game of Thrones.

In the UK, a BBC report showed that Game of Thrones names are at record highs, as of 2017. According to the report, 343 babies in England and Wales were named after Arya Stark, one of the most enigmatic characters on the show. It's a bit ironic that Arya's is the most popular Game of Thrones moniker in the UK, since she went a whole season training to have no name (or face, for that matter). The youngest Stark sister's name went up 14 percent in popularity from the previous year.

According to the data, there were also 76 newborns named Khaleesi, which means "Queen" in Dothraki. It's one of the many titles held by Daenerys Targaryen. Speaking of which, Daenerys also showed up on the list with 79 kids named after the Mother of Dragons. Luckily, none of them carried her full-fledged title — Daenerys Stormborn, of House Targaryen, Rightful Heir to the Iron Throne, Rightful Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of The Seven Kingdoms, The Mother of Dragons, The Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, The Unburnt, The Breaker of Chains — since that'd be a lot to try to spell out in preschool.

Sansa was also on the list, according to Entertainment Weekly, but the exact number of newborns named after Lady Stark wasn't disclosed. Game of Thrones' boys' names seem to be proving less popular among parents, but 11 babies were named Tyrion, after the brother to Cersei and Jaime Lannister.

In the United States, the Social Security Administration releases new baby name data every year on Mother's Day, and this year saw quite a few American parents naming their children after Game of Thrones characters too. If you go to the site's search tool, you can find out the growth of a name over so many years. The tool reveals that even more babies were dubbed Khaleesi in the US, with a total of 466 little Khaleesis coming into the world in 2017. Arya is also the most popular Game of Thrones name in the US as well, with 2,156 babies receiving that title, and earning it a spot in the top 200 baby girl names in 2017.

With the last season premiering next year, and this past seventh season sparking so much interest and winning nine Emmys, odds are 2018 is going to see an even bigger spike in Game of Thrones-inspired names — maybe even a few little Drogons or Melisandres will pop up before the series ends.