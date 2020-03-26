If you’ve lost track of which day of self-quarantine you’re on and could use a little creative motivation, Ganni has got you covered. The ultra-cool Danish brand recently launched a project called “Home Is Where The Heart Is,” which encourages people to produce artwork centered around that very theme. But this is much more than a creative exercise — it’s also a competition.

Anyone can submit their piece(s) online, and a panel of judges, including Ganni creative director Ditte Reffstrup, will have the final say in who takes the top spot. The winner will receive a €1500 gift card (about $1,600), while runners up will receive €500 gift cards (about $551). While it’s not clear just how many pieces will be chosen in total, according to the brand, the selected works will be featured as part of its pop-up exhibition in Copenhagen, tentatively scheduled for August 2020.

“We are in this together, even though we are separated in our homes,” Reffstrup said. “This is my way to reach out to [the] community and hopefully inspire positive creativity and unity in our community. By asking for submissions in this way, it really feels like the right way to share ideas and emotions. I can’t wait to see the results of this project.”

The only rules for entering? The artwork can be anything — a painting, an illustration, a collage, a photograph — but it must be tied back to the theme. It also needs to be original and unpublished.

To throw your artistic hat in the ring, post on Instagram with the hashtag #GanniWFH, or email your entry directly to ganniwfh@ganni.com. But the sooner you get to creating, the better: The deadline to submit is April 3 at midnight.