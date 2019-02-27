Gemma Chan Put Cookies In Her Oscar Gown's Pockets Because There Is No Food At The Show

Functional fashion reached its pinnacle at the 2019 Academy Awards. Actor Gemma Chan hid cookies in her Oscars dress. Her gorgeous and ruffled hot pink Valentino gown initially attracted attention because the bold, bright color absolutely popped on the red carpet. The sleeveless dress had so many cool details, like the Victorian-inspired collar, a full train, and pockets. But the dress also had secrets.

The pockets weren't simply for storing a lip gloss, her ID, some cash, or other random necessities. Rather, Chan utilized them for a critically important task. She tucked some chocolate chip cookies and crackers in the pockets so she could snack during the ceremony — because she had no other options. They don't serve food at the Oscars so she planned ahead.

In a post-ceremony interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Crazy Rich Asians actor extracted a sweet treat from the pocket and admitted it solved the two-fold problem of a lengthy program and lack of available food.

"It's a long ceremony," Chan admitted. "I had some rice crackers in the other pocket. You don't get dinner." What a brilliant move. Chan was able to indulge her sweet tooth and stave off hunger. Crumbs were clearly a secondary concern, understandably so.

Who needs a random backstage vending machine when you have pockets built into your couture gown?

The voluminous dress with softly pleated fabric was instantly elevated to iconic status due to its food storage capacity.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chan's overall presentation made her look a fan favorite. She looked beautiful with her hair swept off her face in a messy bun. Her glowing skin was the perfect match for the adventurous hue of her dress. But viewers and red carpet correspondents had no idea Chan's dress was a multi-tasker when she first arrived for the ceremony.

Twitter also loved the fact that Chan stored baked goods in the pockets.

This user thought the pockets provided a fierce way for Chan to strike a pose. And they did. But knowing that the pockets were as practical as they were pretty — and full of yummy cookies — made them that much better.

Chan and her dress were already easy to stan. How she used secret storage compartment was just another reason to love the star and her style.

She needed to have quick, easy, and effective noshing options.

Chan wasn't the only member of the Crazy Rich Asians cast to bring functional fashion to the forefront at the 2019 Oscars. Her co-star Awkwafina wore a sparkly lavender suit with as statement bow to the ceremony.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Awkwafina carried a matching, rectangular clutch. But it wasn't simply a beautiful accessory that held her valuables and completed her look. Her bag also doubled as a flask for tequila.

While pink ensembles were one of the most notable trends of the red carpet at the 2019 Oscars, utilitarian fashion proved to be a not as obvious but just as awesome trend.

Both Chan's and Awkwafina's outfits were proof there is indeed a need for food and drink at the event. Perhaps Oscar producers will consider catering the ceremony in the future. If not, designers and celebrities will continue to get creative with their outfits and accessories.