This year you can finally celebrate Christmas in true GC style, as an Etsy seller has designed an iconic roll of Gemma Collins wrapping paper. Not only that, but illustrated Collins is also sporting a Santa hat to make it that more festive. Whether your loved ones are fans of the British diva or not, there's nothing like handing over a gift that's already a surprise just at the choice of wrapping paper. It's already receiving rave reviews online, so here's how to get your hands on it.

Designed and handmade by seller YoCrackers, you can purchase either 3 sheets of A3 (£5) or 6 sheets (£9). It's printed on one-sided glossy paper, and the illustration is created at 300dpi for a high-quality transfer. The gift wrap is sold from the UK, and there's no extra charge for delivery for British shoppers.

And if you're after more holiday hilarity, the illustrator also offers a wide range of other celebs to adorn your gifts with. This includes the likes of Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian, Maura Higgins, and Kanye West. These designs can also be purchased as cards, so you can easily go all out with the festive cheer with matching items.

YoCrackers/Etsy

YoCrackers isn't the only designer providing GC vibes this Christmas though. Online site Native21 also have an illustrated design of the star, this time adorned within white hearts with an array of different poses for £1.75. The paper is sent folded, but you can ask for it to be rolled during the checkout process. This retailer also has a bunch of other options, including illustrations of Gavin & Stacey, David Attenborough, and Stranger Things. Basically, you can be the talk of the family this Christmas with these unique wrapping options.

Both retailers also offer Christmas cards to match the wrapping paper, so you can definitely go all out for your friends and family. While there are plenty of festive designs that are more on the traditional side, these options will totally spruce up your pressies and make your gifts that more memorable.

I mean, who's going to expect the likes of GC and Maura Higgins staring back at them when you hand them your gift? These designs will totally create some cracking Christmas moments this year.