White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is likely once again agreeing to disagree with her husband, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump. George Conway's latest rebuke of Trump centered on tweets the president posted after 49 people were killed in attacks on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Shortly after extending his "warmest sympathy and best wishes" to New Zealand, Trump was back to tweeting about how unfair special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is.

"We know his priorities," George wrote of President Trump in a tweet responding to Jameel Jaffer.

Jaffer, the former deputy legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), had tweeted that Trump's Muller report tweets were "not the 'never again' tweet one would have hoped for" in the aftermath of deadly hate-fueled shootings. His tweet was in reference to Trump's claim that an investigation like the special counsel's should never again happen to a president.

While Trump shot off a number of tweets Friday decrying Mueller's investigation into allegations of collusion between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia's election meddling, he did acknowledge the attacks in New Zealand first. Trump extended his "warmest sympathy and best wishes" to the people of New Zealand, noting that "49 innocent people have so senselessly died" in what he called "the horrible massacre in the Mosques."

A few hours later, however, he'd segued into the Russia probe, claiming it was "an illegal & conflicted investigation in search of a crime." The president claimed former Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe and "all" stated there was no crime present when Mueller was appointed special counsel and tasked with looking into the Trump campaign. "Russian Collusion was nothing more than an excuse by the Democrats for losing an Election that they thought they were going to win," he tweeted.

"THIS SHOULD NEVER HAPPEN TO A PRESIDENT AGAIN!" Trump wrote of the Russia investigation in a separate tweet.

The president has come under fire for failing to strongly condemn and denounce white nationalists such as the alleged Christchurch shooter. According to the Hill, one of the alleged Christchurch shootings suspects had said he supported Trump "as a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose" in a lengthy manifesto published online prior to his attack. However, the suspect had also written that he did not support Trump as a "policy maker and leader."

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Friday, George's wife defended the president against claims his rhetoric was emboldening white nationalists. "He's wrong," the Hill reported Conway said of the shooter's assessment of Trump. "The shooter is an evil, hateful person. He's wrong about [Trump.]"

Trump said Friday he didn't believe white nationalists were becoming a growing global threat despite the Christchurch shootings. "I don't really," The Washington Post reported he said when asked if he thought white nationalists were a growing threat. "I think it's a small group of people that have very, very serious problems. It's certainly a terrible thing."

Organizations like the Council on American–Islamic Relations have urged the president to publicly condemn the Christchurch shootings as both a white nationalist terrorist attack and a hate crime against Muslims. None of Trump's tweets regarding the Christchurch shootings have used the words Muslim, hate, Islamophobia, or terrorist.