According to CNN on Thursday, Kellyanne Conway's husband deleted tweets critical of President Trump. George Conway, one of the most prominent conservative attorneys in Washington D.C., had been posting tweets that some considered critical of Trump, sparking a recent flurry of headlines.

The network shared several screenshots of the now-deleted tweets in which Conway can be seen commenting on recent shakeups in Trump's administration. When CNN asked Conway about the possible reason for taking down the disapproving tweets, he simply said that there was "no reason" and he had "nothing to add."

Although no longer on his profile, Conway shared a tweet from CNN's White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins about why officials "are so hesitant to speak for Trump." In this March 23 tweet, Collins wrote, "[Trump] says one thing, then does the opposite. He says he's happy with [Gen. H.R. McMaster], they defend him, then he fires him a week later. He says he'll sign a bill, they publicly say as much, then he tweets he's considering a veto."

Conway agreed in his tweet, writing, "So true. It's absurd," then added sardonically, "Which is why people are banging down the doors to be his communications director."

After former communications director Hope Hicks resigned from her position in February, the empty slot for the White House's next communication director generated plenty of buzz on Capitol Hill as well as in the media. One rumor was that Conway's wife, Kellyanne, might fill the position in the interim — which could explain the sudden removal of his social media posts.

In the list of disapproving tweets Conway wrote or shared, one was from an associate counsel who worked for former President Barack Obama's administration. On March 18, Ian Bassin criticized Trump for making his employees sign non-disclosure agreements.

In his tweet, Bassin said, "Occasionally, an official would ask us in the Obama White House Counsel's Office if they could make their staff sign NDAs. We'd tell them no and explain that beyond classified material and federal ethics standards on confidential info, White House staff work for the public." Conway retweeted Bassin onto his own timeline.

In 2016, Trump hinted to The Washington Post about bringing non-disclosure agreements to his own administration. Trump said, "When people are chosen by a man to go into government at high levels and then they leave government and they write a book about a man and say a lot of things that were really guarded and personal, I don’t like that."

Still, some tweets remain. One of the tweets that some observers view as critical of Trump include a comment from Conway on a New York Times report. The Times said that Trump's attorney, John Dowd, talked about pardons for two former aides. "This is flabbergasting," Conway tweeted.

Conway, who withdrew his name as potential chief of the Justice Department's Civil Division last year, is known for his tweets on Trump. In June 2017, he said that Trump's tweets undermined his legal case for banning entry of people from six Muslim-majority countries. On June 5, Trump tweeted, "The Justice Department should have stayed with the original travel ban, not the watered down, politically correct version submitted to the [Supreme Court]."

On the same day, Conway retweeted the president and said, "These tweets may make some [people] feel better, but they certainly won't help [the] OSG get five votes in SCOTUS, which is actually matters. Sad." Conway's tweet is still up.

While some of his tweets are gone, Conway's "likes" section on Twitter shows that the conservative lawyer is pretty aware of the headlines his critical social media posts make.