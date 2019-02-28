On Wednesday, the president's former fixer, Michael Cohen, sat in front of the House Oversight Committee for some much anticipated — at times, explosive — questioning about his time working for Trump. Amid the grandstanding and political theater, conservative lawyer George Conway said the Cohen hearing is looking pretty bad for both Trump and the Republican party, even referring to the president as a "sociopath" and an "inveterate liar."

Cohen's testimony covered a range of questions that Democrats have been demanding answers for since before Trump even took office. The now disbarred lawyer suggested that Trump knew about the now-infamous Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer to discuss dirt on Hillary Clinton. Trump has flip-flopped on the issue, initially giving blanket denials that the campaign had no contact with Russia. By August 2018, however, the president claimed that while it did happen, there was no wrongdoing regarding the meeting, according to Time.

Cohen also claimed the president directed him to make illegal hush money payments to women who could discredit Trump during the 2016 campaign, even providing a copy of the check Trump used to reimburse him. And he said that Trump told him to lie to Congress in his testimony in 2017. Trump has previously denied knowing about the payments, but in May claimed that they were not campaign finance violations. Without responding directly to whether he told Cohen to lie, Trump also accused Cohen of lying to "reduce his prison time."

"Sociopaths attract," Conway tweeted Wednesday morning, in response to a Washington Post op-ed headline, "Why does Trump fall in love with bad men?".

