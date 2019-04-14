So far, there are only six quotes from Mueller's report on the Russia investigation that have seen the light of day. That's led what the special counsel did and didn't say to be picked apart by many — now including the husband of one of President Trump's key advisers. George Conway tweeted his thoughts on the Mueller report excerpts and noted what Attorney General William Barr did and didn't quote in his letter summarizing the findings.

Conway retweeted a Twitter user who had pointed out instances in which Reuters and The New York Times had reported there was "no evidence" of collusion in Mueller's report.

"In your writing, please distinguish between no 'evidence' and 'not enough evidence to make a finding,'" user @nycsouthpaw wrote with a link to the Reuters article and a picture with the highlighted parts of the reporting that he took issue with. In a separate tweet, he linked to a Times article and Barr's letter.

Conway, who is married to special adviser to Trump Kellyanne Conway added his own thoughts:

Yes, please do. It’s a critical distinction, and one not hard to understand. If Mueller had used the words "no evidence of a conspiracy or coordination" (i.e., no collusion), you can be damned sure Barr would have quoted those words. But Mueller didn’t, and Barr didn’t.

