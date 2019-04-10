Kellyanne Conway's husband was involved in an intense back-and-forth with POTUS on Twitter in recent weeks, and he doesn't show any signs of backing down. As you might have noticed, George Conway's new Twitter bio now mocks Trump's claim that windmills cause cancer. The not-so-subtle jab, which was added to his bio at some point since the beginning of April, is one of many ways in which Conway has criticized the president, and maybe one of his funniest moves yet.

Conway's bio reads, "Lawyer. Windmill cancer survivor". It's a direct callout to one of the more bizarre statements the president has made, during a speech at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual spring dinner on April 2. Per The Hill, Trump said, “If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75 percent in value. And they say the noise causes cancer."

Trump added that windmills were a "graveyard for birds," according to the publication, saying in part, "If you love birds, you never want to walk under a windmill, because it’s a sad, sad sight." Multiple publications and resources have confirmed there is no evidence to support his proposed connection between windmills and cancer.

Conway's new bio seeks to poke fun at this latest fraudulent claim — but it's not the first time he's called out POTUS for it. Following Trump's speech, Conway retweeted a number of other tweets criticizing the president for the exact same topic, and also mocked Trump with a faux-speech similar to the one Trump actually gave, though far more exaggerated.

