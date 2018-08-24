White House counselor Kellyanne Conway may find it's an awkward day to be in the office given her husband's recent tweets about her boss. George Conway tweeted a jab at Donald Trump on Friday, Aug. 24, writing that the country needs a president who can comprehend how to faithfully execute the law.

"What everyone should want, and the country needs, is a 'President' capable of comprehending what it means to 'take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed'" Conway wrote in response to Trump's recent attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

In a tweet published earlier Friday, Trump, who has spent the last week publicly questioning Sessions' loyalty, attempted to spin the attorney general's recent pushback as exactly the reason why he should investigate what Trump called "the other side."

"Jeff, this is GREAT, what everyone wants," Trump tweeted in reference to Sessions' statement that the Justice Department would not be "improperly influenced by political considerations." The president then urged his attorney general to begin investigations into, among other things, former FBI Director James Comey, special counsel Robert Mueller, former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's use of a personal email server, and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe — all people Trump appears to view as his opposition.

"Look into all of the corruption on the 'other side,'" Trump tweeted. "Including deleted Emails, Comey lies & leaks, Mueller conflicts, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA abuse, Christopher Steele & his phony and corrupt Dossier, the Clinton Foundation, illegal surveillance of Trump Campaign, Russian collusion by Dems - and so much more. Open up the papers & documents without redaction? Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!"

On Friday, Conway also retweeted one reporter's rather damning take on Trump's preference for tweeted attacks over face-to-face confrontation, adding simply, "profile in courage."

Conway's criticisms of Trump, however, stands in stark contrast to his wife's continued defense of the president. In a recent Washington Post profile, Kellyanne even said she felt her husband thought she'd picked the president over him and their marriage. "I feel there's a part of him that thinks I chose Donald Trump over him," The Washington Post reported Kellyanne said. "Which is ridiculous. One is my work and one is my marriage."

She also told The Washington Post that she thinks Trump finds her husband's criticisms "impolite" and that she's inclined to agree. "I think it's disrespectful," the paper quoted her as having said. "I think it disrespects his wife."

Kellyanne later attempted to walk back her comment, telling The Washington Post, "People do see it that way, I don't say I do, but people see it that way." She went on to claim she'd "never actually said what I think about it" in reference to her husband's tweeting about Trump, adding, "I won't say what I think about it, which tells you what I think about it."

But if Conway is frustrated by his wife's loyalty to Trump, he reportedly has only himself to blame. According to The Washington Post, Conway introduced his wife to Trump after being offered a spot on the Trump World Tower condo board, which he passed on to Kellyanne. "Knowing what I know now," George told paper, "I would have said no, and never mentioned it when I got home."