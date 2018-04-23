Just a day after his wife's funeral, former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized. A spokesman for the former president said in a statement that he was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital for an infection that spread to his blood. According to the spokesman, he has been there since Sunday morning.

"He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering," said spokesman Jim McGrath. "We will issue additional updates as events warrant." Bush is 93 years old.

His wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, died last week at their home in Houston. She was 92. The day before Bush's hospitalization, over one thousand people gathered to commemorate Barbara's life and legacy. Among those in attendance were Bush's son, former President George W. Bush, and his wife former First Lady Laura Bush, as well as the Obamas, the Clintons, and current First Lady Melania Trump. (Donald Trump did not attend.)

Bush has received breathing-related medical care several times in the last five years. In August of 2017, he was treated for pneumonia and chronic bronchitis. Eight months prior, he was also hospitalized for a separate bout of pneumonia. Additionally, he also suffers from vascular parkinsonism, a rare disease that appears to be similar to Parkinson's disease.

When Bush is expected to be released is not known at the moment. The Associated Press reports that he is currently in intensive care.

Bush served in the federal government for a cumulative twelve years. First, he was vice president under Ronald Reagan, between 1981-1989, then as president between 1989 and 1993. He only served one term as president, however, eventually losing his reelection bid to Bill Clinton in 1992. He is currently the longest living president, having beat out Gerald Ford as of last November, according to The Washington Post.

However, the Bush presidential legacy was not yet over. In 2001, his son, George W. Bush, won a presidential race against opponent Al Gore, becoming the 43rd president of the United States. He would stay in office for eight years.

Bush was married to Barbara for 73 years, currently the longest-married presidential couple on record. (Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter trail behind, currently sitting at 71 years.) They met as teenagers in Massachusetts, and married when they were 20 and 19 years old, respectively.

More to come ...