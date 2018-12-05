There was a moment of levity at the funeral service for George H. W. Bush on Wednesday. Video of the service showed George W. Bush greeting Michelle Obama at his father's funeral, and some people on Twitter mused that Bush Jr. perhaps slipped Obama a cough drop or candy — a scene similar to their exchange at Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain's funeral in September.

Sitting together in the same row at the funeral service were Barack Obama, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Donald and Melania Trump. Other high-ranking politicians were also seen attending the former president's funeral at the National Cathedral in an overcast Washington, D.C.

In his eulogy for his father, Bush Jr. said, "He showed me what it means to be a president who serves with integrity, leads with courage and acts with love in his heart for the citizens of our country. When the history books are written, they will say that George H. W. Bush was a great president of the United States."

Toward the end of his eulogy, Bush Jr. teared up while recounting his dad's qualities. "Your decency, sincerity, and kind soul will stay with us forever," he said about Bush Sr. "So through our tears, let us know the blessings of knowing and loving you, a great and noble man. The best father a son or daughter could have."

More to come...