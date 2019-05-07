For the fourth time this year, a state has passed legislation that would prohibit abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, when most women don't know they're pregnant. On Tuesday, Georgia's governor signed legislation outlawing abortion at six weeks, which is also known as the so-called "heartbeat" ban, Axios reports. The Georgia law will go into effect beginning January 2020, according to the outlet.

The law prohibits abortions as soon as fetal cardiac activity is detected. Critics take issue with the "heartbeat" term because at that stage of development, the fetus does not have a fully formed heart, the Huffington Post reports. Also, many pregnancies at that stage are not viable, doctors told the outlet, as there remains a high risk of miscarriage.

Given the current dynamic of justices on the Supreme Court following the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, CNN reports that such legislation worries abortion rights advocates, who see such bills as the first step in an effort to have the Supreme Court revisit Roe v. Wade. Only 10 states have protections that would ensure abortion remains legal if Roe, the ruling that legalized abortion nationwide in 1973, were to fall, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

The ACLU called the bill "part of an orchestrated national agenda to push abortion care out of reach" and promised to fight it in court. "In a state with a devastatingly high maternal mortality rate, particularly for Black women, politicians should be focused on improving health care access for all women, not banning abortion before most women know they’re pregnant," Talcott Camp, deputy director of the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, said in a statement provided to Bustle.

